EPH Group AG Continues Portfolio Expansion – First Two Prime Projects in Germany

26.02.2026 / 13:19 CET/CEST

Market entry into Germany with two premium hotel developments Properties located at one of Bavaria's most attractive lakes EPH Group AG is consistently pursuing its growth strategy and is expanding its real estate portfolio for the first time to include two high-quality hotel developments in prime locations in Germany. Today, EPH reached a fundamental agreement with the two sellers on the acquisition of both projects at a purchase price in the low double-digit million-euro range. With these properties located at one of Bavaria's most renowned lakes, EPH is opening attractive destinations in southern Germany and strengthening its position in the premium hotel development segment. Both projects are situated in exceptional lakeside locations and address distinct, clearly defined target groups – ranging from design- and lifestyle-oriented guests to discerning travelers with a strong focus on individuality and location quality. Design Hotel in a Prime Lakeside Location The development of a modern design hotel is planned in close proximity to the lake. The project will be realized on a plot of approximately 7,000 square meters and will comprise around 220 beds. The hotel is specifically aimed at a younger, urban and lifestyle-oriented target group. The concept combines contemporary design with a vibrant holiday experience that blends alpine ambience and urban lifestyle. Operations are intended to be managed by a renowned international hotel operator. This transaction once again applies EPH Group AG's proven“land for equity” model. Accordingly, part of the purchase price for the hotel project, amounting to EUR 2.5 million, will not be paid in cash but settled through the transfer of an equity stake in EPH. Boutique hotel in prime location with lake view A second project is planned in an outstanding prime location above the same Bavarian lake. An exclusive boutique design hotel is to be developed on a plot of approximately 4,500 square meters. The elevated position offers impressive lake views as well as a particularly tranquil and panoramic setting. The boutique hotel will feature a high-end, design-focused concept and is aimed at guests who value individuality, architecture and exceptional locations. Operations are also planned to be carried out by an international hotel operator. Strong Market Entry into Germany “With the acquisition of these two projects, EPH Group AG is taking a significant step in entering the German market. These investments underline our strategic focus on premium locations and innovative hotel concepts in highly sought-after leisure destinations,” comments Alexander Lühr, CEO of EPH Group AG, on the latest development. The projects are already in an advanced stage of development and will be further refined over the coming months. With their implementation, EPH Group AG is strengthening its presence in the European hotel market and laying the foundation for sustainable growth in one of Europe's most attractive tourism markets. End of Corporate News Legal Notice / Disclaimer This document is published for promotional purposes in Austria and Germany only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities of EPH Group AG. A public offering in Austria and/or Germany may only take place after the publication of a capital market prospectus. Any subscription orders placed prior to the public offering will be rejected. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. About EPH Group AG EPH Group AG is comprised of a group of investors, project developers, hotel real estate, financing and capital markets experts. The company is in the process of building a diversified portfolio of high-yield hotel and resort projects in the premium and luxury segments in Austria, Germany and other leading European destinations. Thanks to the many years of experience of the EPH team, the company benefits from excellent market access and a fully developed acquisition pipeline. In the areas of feasibility studies, due diligence, valuation, contract management, M&A, portfolio strategy, development and construction, EPH Group AG collaborates with leading hotel and tourism consulting firms in Austria and Germany. This enables the company to draw on comprehensive expertise and to develop the optimal strategy for each individual project. Further information is available at Investor / Press Contact: max. Equity Marketing GmbH Maximilian Fischer Marienplatz 2 80331 München Phone.: +49 89 139 2889 0 E-Mail:... 26.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

