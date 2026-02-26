Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mitomo Semicon Engineering To Change Company Name


2026-02-26 02:03:10
(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mitomo Semicon Engineering to Change Company Name

TOKYO, Feb 26, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitomo Semicon Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of EEJA Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Akihiko Domae), which operates TANAKA's plating business, announces that it will change its company name effective April 1, 2026, as outlined below.

Details of the company name change
Current name: Mitomo Semicon Engineering Co., Ltd.
New name: EEJA Technologies Ltd.

Mitomo Semicon Engineering is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of plating equipment for semiconductors and electronic components. With this company name change, the company will further strengthen collaboration with EEJA, which provides plating chemicals and processes, and will offer enhanced value to customers through total solutions that integrate plating chemicals, equipment, and process design.

Company name: Mitomo Semicon Engineering Co., Ltd.
(New company name: EEJA Technologies Ltd.)

CEO Toshio Kuzushima
Established 1976
Capital JPY 100 million
Employees 47 (January 1, 2026)
Sales JPY 2,925,911,000 (FY2024)
Main businesses Manufacture and sales of plating equipment for semiconductors and electronic components

Company name: EEJA Ltd.

CEO Akihiko Domae
Established 1965
Capital JPY 100 million
Employees 133 (including overseas subsidiaries) (December 31, 2024)
Sales JPY 29,957,393,000 (FY2024)
Main businesses Development, manufacture, sales, and export of precious metal and base metal plating chemicals, additives, and surface treatment-related chemicals

Company name: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.

Headquarters 2-6-6 Nihonbashi Kayabacho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Representative Koichiro Tanaka, Group CEO
Founded 1885
Incorporated 2024
Capital JPY 100 million
Employees in consolidated group 5,591 (December 31, 2024)
Net sales of consolidated group JPY 846,921 million (FY2024)
Main businesses of the group Company responsible for management of TANAKA
Website (TANAKA Corporate Website)

About TANAKA

Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,591 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2024 were 846.9 billion yen.

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
TANAKA Corporate Website
/

Press inquiries
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.

Press Release:

Source: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
Sectors: Metals & Mining, Electronics, HR

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

