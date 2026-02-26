Mitomo Semicon Engineering To Change Company Name
|CEO
|Toshio Kuzushima
|Established
|1976
|Capital
|JPY 100 million
|Employees
|47 (January 1, 2026)
|Sales
|JPY 2,925,911,000 (FY2024)
|Main businesses
|Manufacture and sales of plating equipment for semiconductors and electronic components
Company name: EEJA Ltd.
|CEO
|Akihiko Domae
|Established
|1965
|Capital
|JPY 100 million
|Employees
|133 (including overseas subsidiaries) (December 31, 2024)
|Sales
|JPY 29,957,393,000 (FY2024)
|Main businesses
|Development, manufacture, sales, and export of precious metal and base metal plating chemicals, additives, and surface treatment-related chemicals
Company name: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
|Headquarters
|2-6-6 Nihonbashi Kayabacho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|Representative
|Koichiro Tanaka, Group CEO
|Founded
|1885
|Incorporated
|2024
|Capital
|JPY 100 million
|Employees in consolidated group
|5,591 (December 31, 2024)
|Net sales of consolidated group
|JPY 846,921 million (FY2024)
|Main businesses of the group
|Company responsible for management of TANAKA
|Website
|(TANAKA Corporate Website)
About TANAKA
Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,591 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2024 were 846.9 billion yen.
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
TANAKA Corporate Website
/
Press inquiries
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
Press Release:Source: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
Sectors: Metals & Mining, Electronics, HR
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment