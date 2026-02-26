Mitomo Semicon Engineering To Change Company Name

TOKYO, Feb 26, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitomo Semicon Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of EEJA Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Akihiko Domae), which operates TANAKA's plating business, announces that it will change its company name effective April 1, 2026, as outlined below.

Details of the company name change

Current name: Mitomo Semicon Engineering Co., Ltd.

New name: EEJA Technologies Ltd.

Mitomo Semicon Engineering is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of plating equipment for semiconductors and electronic components. With this company name change, the company will further strengthen collaboration with EEJA, which provides plating chemicals and processes, and will offer enhanced value to customers through total solutions that integrate plating chemicals, equipment, and process design.

Company name: Mitomo Semicon Engineering Co., Ltd.

(New company name: EEJA Technologies Ltd.)