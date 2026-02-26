Lillehammer 2016 Turns 10: From Olympic Legacy To Youth Olympic Innovation

International Olympic Committee news



Lillehammer 2016 relied entirely on an existing Olympic venue network, limiting new construction and reducing environmental impact.

These were the first YOG to achieve ISO 20121 certification for sustainable event management. The Youth Olympic Village was designed for conversion, and now operates as fully occupied student housing with 360 apartments.

Leveraging the venues and expertise of the Lillehammer 1994 Olympic Winter Games, the 2016 organisers delivered a YOG edition centred on high-level sport, education and leadership development - while embedding sustainability and long-term use into planning and delivery.

A decade on, that approach continues to deliver impact across sport, communities and international cooperation.

© IOC/Arnaud Meylan

The Lillehammer 1994 Olympic Winter Games remain a benchmark for sustainable Games delivery, with venues planned for long-term use and strong reliance on public transport.

More than two decades later – at the time of the Lillehammer 2016 Winter YOG – those venues were still active and regularly upgraded through sport and community use. By 2018, they had hosted 32 World and European Championships, 129 World Cups and 161 national competitions – demonstrating sustained relevance well beyond Games time.

Lillehammer 2016 translated this continuity into a Youth Olympic model designed for the next generation.

Competitions were staged across Lillehammer, Hamar, Gjøvik, Øyer and Oslo, combining established venues with regional flexibility and a focus on lasting local benefit. The Games advanced the region's sustainability approach, becoming the first YOG edition certified to ISO 20121 sustainable event standards.

© Youth Information Service (YIS)/IOC

The sports programme introduced several YOG debuts, including cross-country cross, snowboard cross, ski slopestyle, biathlon super sprint and monobob. Lillehammer 2016 also launched Coaches' Corner, offering workshops for coaches and support staff, and including early experimentation with virtual reality as a learning tool.

© Youth Information Service (YIS)/IOC

Among the most tangible legacies is the Youth Olympic Village. Supported by an IOC contribution of EUR 13.5 million, it was planned from the outset for post-Games use and now provides 360 student apartments in four buildings.

© IOC/Ian Jones

The Lillehammer Olympic venue network also remains highly active today. Hafjell has returned to the Alpine World Cup calendar and will host the World Cup Finals later in 2026. Lysgårdsbakken continues to stage international ski jumping, Birkebeineren remains central to Nordic disciplines, and the Olympic Sliding Centre will host the IBSF World Championships in 2027.

Youth development was placed alongside sports performance. The Learn and Share programme offered structured activities across five themes - Your Career, Your Body and Mind, Your Stories, Your Discovery and Your Actions - addressing topics from nutrition and injury prevention to media skills and life beyond elite sport.

Community engagement was equally strong. Dream Day reached more than 17,500 school pupils, while Active Mind – Active Body encouraged daily physical activity. Volunteering was also positioned as a legacy pillar, with 3,200 volunteers from 81 nations supporting the Games, the majority under the age of 30.

© Youth Information Service (YIS)/IOC

The Lillehammer 2016 legacy also extended beyond Norway. The Lillehammer Olympic Legacy Sports Centre, established in 2017, was created to share expertise with athletes, coaches and organisers, particularly from nations with developing winter sports programmes.

To date, it has engaged participants from 83 countries, including more than 1,000 athletes, 200 coaches and around 140 young sports leaders. A few examples help to illustrate that reach. Norway's Heidi Dyhre Traaserud and Canada's Abigail Strate took part in Lillehammer's international ski jumping camps and have since progressed to senior success, including major championship and Olympic appearances.

The pathway also extends beyond the field of play. Ludovica Sini, a participant in Lillehammer's Young Leaders programme, has since taken on a protocol coordination role for Milano Cortina 2026. The Olympic Sliding Centre continues to host international teams for early-season preparation, contributing to regional activity and visitor spending.

A decade later, Lillehammer 2016 stands as a perfect example of how a forward-looking legacy strategy, implemented in advance, can create lasting benefits for local communities.

Venues remain active, systems and expertise endure, and the Youth Olympic Village continues to host students. Building on the legacy created by Lillehammer 1994, the 2016 Winter YOG strengthened education and leadership programming, advanced sustainable event management, and reinforced the principle that Olympic investments are designed to serve communities long after the flame is extinguished.

The Games provided an early international stage for athletes who have since progressed to senior Olympic and World Cup success, including Marius Lindvik, Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, Anne Odine Strøm and Birk Ruud. That progression is also visible at