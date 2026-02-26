Endoconnect Expansion Signals Growing Demand For On-Site Endodontic Infrastructure

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- EndoConnect today announced its expansion into the San Antonio market through a partnership with an independent general dentistry practice. The move extends the company's on-site endodontic model to another Texas community as practices look for practical ways to complete specialty care within their own offices.

Under the partnership, EndoConnect provides scheduled endodontic coverage supported by specialty-trained assistants and coordinated clinical workflows. The goal is simple: allow patients to receive specialty endodontic treatment in the same office where they are diagnosed, when appropriate.

Many general practices routinely diagnose endodontic disease but refer a portion of cases externally because they lack the infrastructure to complete treatment on-site. External referrals can create scheduling friction and inconvenience for both the practice and the patient as many are reluctant to seek care at a second location.

Recruiting a full-time endodontist requires sustained staffing, scheduling, and financial investment. Even in high-demand settings, some practices choose a flexible model that allows specialty care to be delivered on-site without permanent specialist placement. EndoConnect provides scheduled coverage that expands specialty access without the need to build a dedicated department.

“This San Antonio partnership reflects what we're seeing across multiple markets. Practices want to retain appropriate endodontic care on-site without taking on the burden of permanent specialist recruitment,” said Randy Middleton D.D.S., Founder of EndoConnect.

The expansion marks another step in EndoConnect's continued growth across Texas as both independent practices and multi-site groups evaluate new approaches to specialty integration.

About EndoConnect

EndoConnect works with dental practices to provide on-site endodontic care through scheduled specialist coverage and operational support. The company partners with independent practices and group organizations seeking to improve access to specialty treatment while maintaining continuity of care.

