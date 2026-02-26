OBM Launches Behind-The-Meter Load Management Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adaptive Dispatches Enables Bitcoin Miners & High-Power Compute to Automate Management of Variable Generation Assets

BALTIMORE, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBM, a leader in flexible load management solutions, today announced the launch of its behind-the-meter load management solution with the introduction of Adaptive Dispatches in the Foreman Advanced Power Management offering. Through software automation, these new capabilities enable flexible energy users to coexist with a power production asset, dynamically adjusting compute to reduce costly shutdowns and manual monitoring, taking advantage of opportunities in real time while maximizing profitability.

As grid-available power becomes increasingly scarce, the behind-the-meter market is creating new opportunities for flexible power users and producers. Users gain access to underutilized electricity from wind, solar, and gas flare sources, while power producers gain a flexible, co-located load that provides consistent revenue when selling to the grid could be unprofitable. However, without automated load management, intermittent generation creates unacceptable risk from energy volatility and disruptions for operators while leaving value on the table for energy assets during unfavorable market conditions.

Adaptive Dispatches solves these challenges through intelligent automation that throttles compute as generation fluctuates and grid conditions change, prioritizing economic efficiency during power constraints, while integrating with infrastructure sensors for seamless curtailment control. The solution allows sites to safely, quickly, and profitably switch between powering compute, selling power to the grid, or storing power in battery energy storage systems (BESS). Grid-connected sites can also automate power arbitrage strategies and participate in demand response programs to maximize returns.

The launch addresses growing industry demand for on-site generation and energy storage solutions. According to OBM's The State of Flexible Load Management research, 57 percent of energy professionals identified on-site power generation as their top priority for improving grid flexibility. Another 40 percent identified on-site battery energy storage as a critical capability for improving grid stability as transmission constraints and regulatory uncertainty limit traditional infrastructure expansion.

"In today's constrained energy market, behind-the-meter generation offers quicker access to new capacity. However, coordinating compute, generation and storage in real time remains a significant operational hurdle without automation," said Dan Lawrence, CEO of OBM. "Our new Adaptive Dispatches feature provide the intelligent control layer specifically designed for these dynamic environments, ensuring seamless curtailment, grid participation and optimization. For power producers, co-located flexible loads provide revenue when grid prices are unfavorable."

OBM's behind-the-meter load management capability is now available to all Foreman's Advanced Power Management users. To learn more, visit obm.

