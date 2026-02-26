2G Engineering Introduces Intelligent Solid-State Relay For Extreme Subsea And High-Power DC Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We Solve Your Deepest Subsea Challenges

Sun Prairie, WI, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2G Engineering announces the release of its intelligent Solid-State Relay (iSSR), a next-generation solid-state power switching solution designed for high-voltage, high-current DC loads in subsea and other extreme environments, including pressure-balanced oil-filled (PBOF) systems rated to 10,000 PSI ambient pressure.

The iSSR combines robust power switching with advanced monitoring, protection, and communications capabilities in a compact, industry-standard solid-state relay form factor. Designed for mission-critical subsea, industrial, and energy applications, the iSSR delivers unprecedented visibility and control over DC power distribution.“The iSSR represents a major step forward in distributed power switching and control,” said Hal Glenn, Founder and Director of Engineering at 2G Engineering.“By integrating protection, diagnostics, and high-speed data capture directly into the relay, we're giving system designers powerful tools to improve reliability, safety, and maintainability in harsh environments.”

High-Power Switching with Built-in Intelligence:



Safely switches loads up to 800 volts and 60 amps

Bidirectional AC/DC blocking with configurable current direction

Built-in constant-current pre-charge to safely energize capacitive loads

Integrated 48kW clamp for safe operation with inductive loads

Configurable electronic fuse (e-fuse) with trip times as fast as 1 μs

Bidirectional current monitoring with instantaneous and peak measurements Internal temperature monitoring with over-temperature shutdown



Advanced Diagnostics and Communications

The iSSR features an embedded oscilloscope mode, capable of capturing at least one second of current waveform data at a 100 kHz sample rate, enabling engineers to analyze startup behavior, fault events, and transient conditions in detail.

The iSSR supports the following communication interfaces:



Modbus over RS-232, RS-485 and Ethernet

CAN bus / CANopen

USB-C

Discrete digital trigger inputs (3–36 V) Up to 64 iSSRs can be daisy-chained and controlled from a single unit.

Link to iSSR product page

Compact, Configurable, and Upgradeable

Housed in a compact 1.75” × 2.25” × 0.9” package, the iSSR is designed for easy integration into existing systems. The unit includes configurable status LEDs and field-upgradable firmware.







Availability

The 2G intelligent Solid-State Relay is currently available to order. Solid models, mechanical drawings, and customization details are available upon request.

About 2G Engineering

2G Engineering designs and manufactures advanced actuators and power systems for subsea, industrial, and extreme-environment applications, delivering innovative solutions that combine reliability, intelligence, and performance.

