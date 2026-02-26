Eagle Ridge Barn Builders Makes Texas Portable Building Inventory Available On Shedhub

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Eagle Ridge Barn Builders, a Texas-based manufacturer of portable buildings located between Fort Worth and Waco, has joined the ShedHub, an online shed marketplace, making its inventory available to shoppers across the area. Customers can now browse and request quotes for Eagle Ridge's customizable structures directly through ShedHub.

Eagle Ridge Barn Builders was founded in 2017 by brothers Caleb and Anthony Miller after working for other shed companies and identifying a need for stronger customer service and a better workplace. The company began operating in their parents' backyard and expanded as demand increased. In 2019, their brother Nathan joined and expanded operations, including the ability to offer pre-built and delivered buildings through shed hauling capability. The business later moved from the family property to a dedicated site, a period of growth from operating with limited infrastructure to operating from a fully established shop.

Eagle Ridge's product lineup includes value sheds, gable sheds, lofted barns, single-slope buildings, cabin shells, animal shelters, greenhouses, finished sheds, and related custom configurations. Buildings can be customized by size and with options including doors, windows, porches, and interior upgrades.

The company's main shop is located between Fort Worth and Waco, Texas. Eagle Ridge services locations within 300 miles of its shop. Delivery is offered free within 100 miles, with delivery fees beyond that range varying based on building size and distance. Customers can request a quote on a design to determine delivery charges for a specific location. On-site construction is available.

Eagle Ridge offers a trade-in program intended for customers who want to replace an existing shed that is no longer the right size or layout, or who want changes such as additional windows, wider doors, a porch, updated colors, a different roof style, or interior upgrades. The trade-in process consists of an application submitted through a trade-in form, an offer provided by Eagle Ridge with a trade-in value that can be applied toward a new order, placement of the new order using that trade-in value as a discount, delivery of the new shed within an estimated 2 to 6 weeks, removal of the old shed by the delivery driver, and placement of the new shed in the same location.

The company also offers rent-to-own purchasing options. Eagle Ridge's rent-to-own program requires no credit check and includes a 90 days same as cash option during which customers can use the shed without interest or penalties. It also allows early payoff without an early payout penalty. Eagle Ridge partners with JMAG LLC for rent-to-own financing and offers terms of 24, 36, 48, and 60 months.

Eagle Ridge's buildings are constructed using products installed per manufacturer requirements and are eligible for the associated warranties. Roofing options include metal roofing products provided by MetalMax, described as including a 40-year warranty against rust and fade, and 30-year architectural shingles provided by IKO. Siding products are provided by LP SmartSide and are described as including a 50-year warranty against cracking and failure. Paint products are provided by Sherwin-Williams and are described as including a 15-year warranty against cracking and fading; if the customer provides the paint, it must be Sherwin-Williams brand for the paint warranty to apply.

Workmanship warranty coverage varies by building type. Gable sheds, lofted barns, and cabin shells include a 15-year workmanship warranty; value sheds include a 5-year workmanship warranty; and greenhouses include a 1-year workmanship warranty. Any problems arising from faulty workmanship are covered at no cost to the customer.

Eagle Ridge also offers a lifetime leak and decay warranty that is included with cabin shells, gable sheds, lofted barns, single-slope buildings, and value sheds. This warranty is exclusively for the original buyer and remains valid as long as the building stays in its original location.

Eagle Ridge's founders' background was originally being from Costa Rica and working in missions before returning to the United States when they were teenagers. The day after returning to the United States, the brothers began working at a shed company. They later started Eagle Ridge in their father's backyard with no shop and a small office, and early sales were limited before growth increased in 2018. The founders have attributed later progress to changes including hiring a sales manager, investing in sales training, and setting expectations for the sales team. They have also described building out their current operation from what was previously a cornfield into a functioning facility that they intend to continue expanding.

To view their available shed listings on ShedHub, visit their seller page at seller-shed-inventory/Eagle-Ridge-Barn-Builders-LLC/189F54. For inquiries and more information about their sheds and portable buildings, visit .

About Eagle Ridge Barn Builders

Eagle Ridge Barn Builders is a Texas-based portable building manufacturer founded in 2017 by brothers Caleb and Anthony Miller, later joined by their brother Nathan. The company produces customizable portable structures and services customers within 300 miles of its shop located between Fort Worth and Waco.



About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online marketplace that connects buyers with local dealers of portable buildings, including storage sheds, garages, cabins, and related structures. The platform allows customers to browse available inventory, compare options, and contact sellers directly.

