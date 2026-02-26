No. 3/2026 - Managers' Transactions
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name:
|Jarosław Lipiński
|Reason for the notification:
|Position/status:
|CEO in Cemat A/S
|Initial notification/Amendment:
|Initial
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name:
|Cemat A/S
|LEI:
| 213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
|Shares
|Identification code:
|ISIN DK0010271584
|Nature of the transaction:
|Purchase of shares
|Price(s):
|DKK 0.94
|Volume (s):
|90,200
|Aggregated information:
|90,200
|DKK 84,788.00, equivalent to DKK 0.94 per share
|Date of the transaction:
|25 February 2026
|Place of the transaction:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
Cemat A/S
Frede Clausen
Chairman
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment
Announcement no. 3 - 26.02.2026
Legal Disclaimer:
