Ukraine-US Talks Kick Off In Geneva
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- The head of the Ukrainian delegation and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced on Thursday the beginning of bilateral talks between Ukraine and the United States in Geneva, expressing expectations of achieving "concrete results."
In a post on his (X) account, Umerov said "Today in Geneva we continue our work within the framework of the negotiation process. A bilateral meeting with the American delegation has begun, with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner."
He reported that with the Ukrainian Government's economic team, the delegation will thoroughly work through the prosperity package, including mechanisms for economic support and recovery of Ukraine instruments for attracting investment and frameworks for long-term cooperation.
He added that discussion will also include the preparations for the next round of trilateral negotiations involving the Russian side, stressing the necessity to synchronized positions ahead of this stage. (end)
