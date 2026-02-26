Homesage.Ai Launches AI-Powered Property Condition Grading System For Real Estate Professionals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Homesage today announced the release of its Property Condition Grading System, a new AI-powered tool that uses computer vision to evaluate real estate property conditions based on images. The feature is designed to provide real estate investors, analysts, and agents with objective property-level assessments, helping them evaluate risk and return potential more efficiently across large portfolios.

As demand for faster, data-backed property evaluation grows, industry stakeholders are turning to artificial intelligence to standardize how condition data is analyzed. Traditional property assessments often rely on subjective human interpretation or incomplete listing details, creating inefficiencies and valuation discrepancies across markets. AI-driven grading seeks to address this challenge by delivering consistent, visual-based assessments at scale.

“By combining computer vision with proprietary data modeling, Homesage now enables a more objective measure of property condition,” said Blaze Dimov, CEO of Homesage.“This system bridges a critical gap in how the real estate industry quantifies condition, allowing analysts and investors to make faster, informed choices without relying solely on manual review.”

The Property Condition Grading System uses deep learning models. Each property image is analyzed for visual indicators such as exterior wear, interior maintenance, structural or water issues, and apparent renovation status. The algorithm then assigns a standardized grade from A to F that reflects the property's overall observed condition.

This automated grading offers several benefits for professionals:

1- Enables bulk analysis of a large number of properties without manual inspection

2- Reduces subjective bias in property evaluations.

3- Produces standardized condition metrics that can be integrated into investment models.

4- Helps identify undervalued or distressed properties in seconds.

The new feature is offered through an API. It is also integrated directly into the Homesage platform, where users can filter listings by condition grade or combine condition scores with other insights such as price forecasts, market velocity, and neighborhood risk.

The API allows enterprise users to embed grading data into their existing platforms, websites, analytics, and valuation systems.

According to the company, the new capability represents an expansion of its commitment to bringing transparency and automation to property data analysis.

By pairing AI-driven image grading with its existing valuation and trend forecasting tools, Homesage aims to make the property investment process faster, more consistent, and data-verified.

About HomeSage

HomeSage is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 140+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

