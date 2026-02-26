PXG Introduces Spring / Summer 2026 Apparel Collection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Men's & Women's Performance Apparel Leads the Season, Inspired by Golf's Most Iconic Moments

Scottsdale, AZ, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PXG has unveiled its Spring / Summer 2026 Apparel Collection, anchored by an expanded men's lineup that blends technical performance with bold, modern style inspired by golf's most recognizable spring traditions.







The new apparel collection draws from the optimism and visual energy of golf's spring season, reinterpreting classic tournament hues through a contemporary lens. The color story features Evergreen Grove, Championship Gold, Royal Blue, and Azalea Pink, a palette grounded in heritage greens and elevated with vibrant shades that feel both timeless and expressive.

Subtle nods to late '80s and early '90s sports styling influence the silhouettes and detailing, pairing structured fits with playful edge. The result is apparel that feels familiar yet fresh.

The men's assortment leads the launch with a broad selection of polos, from heritage styles to exclusive prints, in comfort and athletic fits. The Dynamic Blade 1⁄2 Zip Pullover, Fairway 1⁄2 Zip Anorak, Lightweight Driver Jacket, and All-Day Comfort Shorts add some collection defining utility. Engineered with breathable, stretch performance fabrics, the pieces are designed for mobility, climate adaptability, and lasting shape retention throughout the season.

The women's collection features performance polos, pleated skirts, sleeveless tops, layering pieces, and outerwear in inclusive sizing (2XS–XL), built with the same emphasis on engineered comfort and confident fit.

“PXG Apparel feels light, comfortable, and really easy to move in during long days on the course,” LPGA Tour Player Olivia Cowan stated.“The fit is modern without feeling restrictive, which I really appreciate.”

The PXG Spring / Summer 2026 Apparel Collection is now available at and in PXG retail stores. Visit to learn more.

About Parsons Xtreme Golf

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel, shoes, and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Jake Knapp, David Lipsky, Marco Penge, Aldrich Potgieter, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Patrick Cover, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Joey Garber, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Nathan Petronzio, Garrett Reband, Shad Tuten, Celine Boutier, Olivia Cowan, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Mina Kreiter, Kaitlin Milligan, and Linnea Strom. For more information, visit .

Contact Info



Leela Brennan

...

+1 480-387-5591