Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-26 10:05:29
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Xtract One Technologies: Today announced its Xtract One SmartGateway system has been selected by the British Museum to protect all venue entrances following extensive on-site testing and evaluation. The British Museum, one of the world's most recognized cultural institutions and home to historically significant objects, including the Rosetta Stone, chose SmartGateway to meet rigorous protection standards while providing seamless ingress and flexible operations. Xtract One Technologies shares T are trading unchanged at $0.50.

