According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this on Facebook.

On the night of February 25-26, Ukrainian units struck the P-18 Terek radar station and the RSP-6M2 radar system in Dzhankoi. According to objective monitoring results, the targets were successfully hit.

The day before, precision strikes were carried out on a Russian logistics depot near Novozlatopil and a UAV control point near the temporarily occupied settlement of Poltavka in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as on a concentration area of Russian troops near Rodynske in the Donetsk region.

In addition, a strike hit an enemy command and observation post near Yasnoye Solntse in Russia's Bryansk region.

Special operations forces strike Russian S-400 and destroy Pantsir-S1 systems in Crimea

Russian losses and the extent of the damage are currently being clarified.

According to preliminary follow-up assessments, after the strike on the Neftegorsk gas processing plant in Neftegorsk, Samara region, on February 21, damage was confirmed to an electric desalting unit, two gas condensate stabilization units, and two vertical storage tanks, followed by a leak of petroleum products.

It was also confirmed that production workshop No. 22 was destroyed following the February 20 strike on the missile plant in Votkinsk (Udmurtia).