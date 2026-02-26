Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-26 09:06:50
  • Research Fellow of linguistics, Griffith Centre for Social and Cultural Research, Griffith University
  • Senior research fellow of linguistics, University of Colorado Boulder
Dr Karen Stollznow is a linguist, researcher, and author. Her research interests lie at the intersection of language, meaning and culture. Karen has a particular focus on discrimination and prejudice in language. She is the author of the books On The Offensive (Cambridge University Press), Bitch: The Journey of a Word (Cambridge University Press); and Beyond Words: How we Learn, Use, and Lose Language (Cambridge University Press).

Experience
  • 2019–present Research fellow, Griffith University
  • 2025–present Visiting Scholar, University of Colorado, Boulder
  • 2012–2019 Lecturer, University of New England
  • 2008–2012 Lecturer, San Francisco State University
  • 2008–2012 Research associate, University of California, Berkeley
Education
  • 2008 University of New England, PhD, Linguistics
Publications
  • 2025 Beyond Words: How we Learn, Use, and Lose Language, Cambridge University Press
  • 2024 Bitch: The Journey of a Word, Cambridge University Press
  • 2020 On The Offensive: Prejudice in Language Past and Present, Cambridge University Press
  • 2017 The Language of Discrimination, Lincom
  • 2014 Language Myths, Mysteries and Magic, Palgrave Macmillan
  • 2013 God Bless America, Pitchstone Press
Professional Memberships
  • Fellow, Griffith Centre for Social and Cultural Research

