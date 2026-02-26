

Research Fellow of linguistics, Griffith Centre for Social and Cultural Research, Griffith University Senior research fellow of linguistics, University of Colorado Boulder

Dr Karen Stollznow is a linguist, researcher, and author. Her research interests lie at the intersection of language, meaning and culture. Karen has a particular focus on discrimination and prejudice in language. She is the author of the books On The Offensive (Cambridge University Press), Bitch: The Journey of a Word (Cambridge University Press); and Beyond Words: How we Learn, Use, and Lose Language (Cambridge University Press).



2019–present Research fellow, Griffith University

2025–present Visiting Scholar, University of Colorado, Boulder

2012–2019 Lecturer, University of New England

2008–2012 Lecturer, San Francisco State University 2008–2012 Research associate, University of California, Berkeley

2008 University of New England, PhD, Linguistics



2025 Beyond Words: How we Learn, Use, and Lose Language, Cambridge University Press

2024 Bitch: The Journey of a Word, Cambridge University Press

2020 On The Offensive: Prejudice in Language Past and Present, Cambridge University Press

2017 The Language of Discrimination, Lincom

2014 Language Myths, Mysteries and Magic, Palgrave Macmillan 2013 God Bless America, Pitchstone Press

Fellow, Griffith Centre for Social and Cultural Research

