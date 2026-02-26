Arms Cyber Announces Integration With Veeam To Automate The Isolation Of Ransomware-Infected Backups

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The technical alliance bridges the gap between active security tooling and data recovery, utilizing the Veeam Incident API to prevent "reinfection loops" during disaster recovery.

Brentwood, TN, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arms Cyber, the leader in stealth-based ransomware defense, today announced a new technology partnership with Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust company. The partnership focuses on a direct technical integration designed to automatically flag and isolate backup restore points containing ransomware threats, significantly reducing recovery times and eliminating the risk of restoring infected data.

As ransomware grows more sophisticated, attackers frequently target backup infrastructure or dwell silently in systems for weeks before detonating. This means the most recent backups often contain the dormant malware. When IT teams rush to restore operations, they inadvertently reintroduce the malware to the network, causing a "reinfection loop" that paralyzes recovery efforts.

The integration between Arms Cyber and Veeam Data Platform addresses this critical challenge directly. By leveraging the REST API capabilities, Arms Cyber can now act as a high-fidelity sensor for the backup environment.

When Arms Cyber detects a ransomware event on a protected workload, it instantly triggers the Veeam Incident API. This action immediately marks relevant restore points in the Veeam console as compromised, alerting backup administrators and preventing the accidental restoration of infected data.

“The old paradigm of security teams handling detection while IT teams handle separate recovery tools is failing customers during real-world crises,” said Bob Kruse, CEO at Arms Cyber.“Our mission is to move beyond simple alerting by taking automated action. By integrating with Veeam, we aren't just telling you that you have ransomware; we are physically interlocking with your backup system to ensure you don't restore the infection. This is what true cyber resilience looks like.”

Availability The integration requires Veeam Data Platform v12 or higher and an active Arms Cyber subscription. For more information on deployment, visit .

About Arms Cyber Arms Cyber delivers a revolutionary approach to defeat attacks others miss through a three-part strategy: Conceal, Deceive, and Restore - powered by stealth. By adding stealth to an organization's existing security posture, we keep critical data invisible to attackers, detect threats before they cause serious damage, and enable rapid recovery without compromise. The outcome: no ransom payouts, no public breaches, no costly downtime.





CONTACT: armscyber armscyber 4084311516...