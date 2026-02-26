MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Moving iMage Transforms Eight Screen Santa Fe Theater Complex for EVO Entertainment with Cutting-Edge Laser Projection and Digital Sound Systems, including an EVX Enhanced Viewing Experience Auditorium

Santa Fe, New Mexico and Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ), a leading provider of cutting-edge out-of-home entertainment technology and services for cinema, stadiums, arenas, Esports and other venues, today announced the completion of a substantial cinema technology consultation and auditorium upgrade for EVO Entertainment's new eight-screen theater complex in Sante Fe, New Mexico. The upgraded theater complex, which is the anchor tenant within the newly renovated San Isidro Plaza, opened doors to the public on Friday, January, 23rd 2026.

The project includes system design, specification and installation of laser projectors, media servers, audio amplifiers, loudspeakers and other equipment to optimize the entertainment experience in each auditorium, including one dedicated to EVO's proprietary EVX® Enhanced Viewing Experience.

EVX is a premium large format (PLF) cinema experience featuring a massive wall-to-wall / floor-to-ceiling screen paired with state-of-the-art projection technology and immersive Dolby® ATMOS moving audio. Every detail, from design to technology, is curated to create the ultimate cinematic environment with a multidimensional surround sound experience.

Installation of cutting edge Sharp laser projectors, featuring highly precise resolution, 3D capability, and high-contrast imaging, utilizing the latest DCI-compliant RB Laser DLP cinema technology. Integration of Dolby IMS3000 servers and CP950 processors to provide advanced content management and seamless playback capabilities, streamlining and enhancing operational efficiencies.

LEA Cinema Digital Series CDS354 & LEA CDS704 amplifiers - the world's first professional-grade cinema amplifier with Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.

Remaining auditoriums located adjacent to EVX feature Dolby stage speakers and subwoofers

MIT S5 projector pedestals will be utilized with each projector to deliver optimal system stability and performance.

IMC25 Automation will be deployed to interface with the cinema projectors, servers, audio processors and pre-feature entertainment systems and provide centralized control of each auditorium.

IS-30 AC power spike arrestor and current filter conditioners and IS-20D power sequenceres will be utilized to optimize and safeguard the power supply for the upgraded equipment.

ALMS20L digital lighting dimmers to control auditorium lighting. MiT's UPC-28C Assistive Listening Device (ALD) systems for hearing or visually impaired patrons. The system transmits two channels of audio plus closed captioning data over infrared.

Ian Means, Director of Design and Architecture, EVO Entertainment, commented, "We greatly value the expertise and support provided by the Moving iMage team on this theater redevelopment initiative. Their precision, attention to detail, and expert project management have made them a trusted extension of our development group and an enduring partner in delivering exceptional, immersive experiences to our guests."

Moving iMage President and COO, Francois Godfrey, added, "We are proud to partner with EVO Entertainment on this exciting project. We share their commitment to elevating guest experiences through investments in premium, next-generation technologies. Our extensive expertise and leadership in cinema technology and integration services provide a strong foundation for expanding our collaboration across their portfolio of theater assets."

With a focus on innovation, service, and quality, Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT) is a trusted partner in delivering state-of-the-art out-of-home entertainment environments. Founded in 2003, MiT provides products, integrated systems design, custom engineering, proprietary products, software, and installation services for cinemas, screening rooms, postproduction facilities, high-end home theaters, Esports venues, arenas, stadiums, and other entertainment spaces.

MiT manufactures a broad line of digital cinema peripherals in the U.S., including automation systems, projector pedestals/bases, projector lifts, hush boxes, direct-view LED frames, lighting fixtures and dimmers, power management devices, operations software, and Esports platforms. It also distributes and integrates cinema equipment from Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, Christie Digital, LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown, LG, Meyer Sound, Q-SYS, QSC, Samsung and others.

MiT's Caddy Products division designs and sells cupholders, concession trays, and venue accessories that enhance concession sales and improve the guest experience. MiT also markets the DCS product line of premium cinema loudspeakers.

