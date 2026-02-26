Mahagathbandhan Intensifies Strategy For Rajya Sabha Polls In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 26 (IANS) The Mahagathbandhan, or Grand Alliance, in Bihar has stepped up political activity ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with leaders intensifying consultations and internal deliberations to finalise their electoral strategy.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has been holding a series of meetings with leaders and MLAs from all constituent parties of the alliance in his chamber at the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

According to sources, Tejashwi Yadav is actively working on a strategy to field a common candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls and is engaging with alliance partners to ensure unity in the contest.

He is also assessing the numerical strength of the Grand Alliance to build a strong case for consensus and ensure adequate support for the joint nominee in the election.

During these deliberations, detailed discussions have been held with MLAs from the Congress and Left parties, focusing on coordination and electoral arithmetic.

Preliminary indications suggest that a broad consensus is emerging within the alliance in favour of contesting the election with a single, united candidate, reflecting efforts to present a cohesive front.

Senior leader I.P. Gupta said that Tejashwi Yadav is in continuous dialogue with MLAs of all alliance partners to strengthen coordination and finalise the strategy.

He expressed confidence that the Grand Alliance will finalise its candidate soon and will receive the backing of all opposition parties.

Significantly, Akhtarul Iman, the Bihar state President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has also met Tejashwi Yadav to discuss the Rajya Sabha elections and explore possible support.

With this development, the opposition's focus has now shifted to securing the support of AIMIM MLAs, which could play a crucial role in determining the outcome.

Political observers believe that if AIMIM extends its backing, the Grand Alliance's prospects of sending its candidate to the Rajya Sabha could significantly improve and strengthen the opposition's position.

Sources further revealed that meetings involving around 121 leaders and MLAs of the Grand Alliance have taken place to fine-tune the electoral strategy and finalise the roadmap for positioning the joint candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections.

After the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav said that the Grand Alliance will contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha election and expressed confidence of victory.

“We have full preparation for the Rajya Sabha election. We will contest the election, and we will win. The candidate will be finalised soon, and we have adequate numbers of MLAs,” Tejashwi Yadav said.