US Warns Iran’s Missile Program Refusal Creates Big Challenge
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday described Iran’s unwillingness to discuss its ballistic missile program as “a big problem,” underscoring ongoing security concerns.
Speaking to reporters on St. Kitts during a meeting with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders, Rubio said: “It's also important to remember that Iran refuses, refuses to talk about the ballistic missiles to us or to anyone, and that's a big problem.”
He emphasized that Iran has long posed a serious threat to the United States. “First and foremost, after their nuclear program was obliterated, they were told not to try to restart it. And here they are, you can see them always trying to rebuild elements of it. They're not enriching right now, but they're trying to get to the point where they ultimately can,” Rubio added.
Detailing Iran’s conventional military strength, he highlighted the country’s extensive arsenal of ballistic missiles, particularly short-range systems, which he said endanger US personnel, bases in the Middle East, and regional partners. Rubio also noted that Iran’s naval forces threaten shipping lanes and could potentially target American assets, reflecting a broader conventional capability beyond nuclear ambitions.
Rubio indicated that forthcoming diplomatic discussions would primarily focus on Iran’s nuclear program, in line with the US administration’s preference for negotiation, but cautioned that the ballistic missile issue remains a critical challenge.
These remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, coinciding with renewed indirect talks in Geneva aimed at addressing Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.
