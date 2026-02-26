403
Iran Submits Proposal to US to Test Commitment
(MENAFN) Iran has submitted a draft proposal to the United States through Omani mediators, intended to serve as a practical test of Washington’s “seriousness,” as stated by reports.
The proposal was presented ahead of the third round of indirect nuclear negotiations in Geneva on Thursday, with the Iranian delegation operating out of Oman’s Embassy. “Rejecting it would amount to confirming the initial suspicion that the United States is not genuinely committed to diplomacy and that its diplomatic posture is merely a game,” the report said, while the content of the proposal was not disclosed.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Geneva on Wednesday evening, accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi and a team of nuclear, legal, and economic experts. Shortly after arrival, Araghchi met with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi to review the draft and the framework for the upcoming negotiations.
According to reports, Araghchi emphasized that the success of the talks depends on “seriousness from the other side” and the avoidance of “contradictory behavior and positions.” Oman’s Foreign Ministry stated that both sides reviewed the viewpoints and proposals Iran intends to present in this round, aiming to reach an agreement.
