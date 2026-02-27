Budanov: Talking About Elections Under Current Circumstances Is Pointless

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this in an interview with the Lebanese news portal Al-Moudoun, Ukrinform reports.

Budanov was asked whether he considered it possible to hold presidential elections under the conditions of a hypothetical 60-day ceasefire, and if the elections took place, whether he would run for president.

“My task now is to establish an effective negotiation process. Talking about elections under the current circumstances is pointless,” Budanov said.

Commenting on the question of whether Ukraine is confident that Europe will continue to provide assistance to continue the war, Budanov expressed“absolute trust in all allies” of Ukraine.

"We have absolute trust in all our allies. Ukraine now serves as a shield for Europe, protecting it from Russia's aggressive imperial ambitions. Therefore, their investments in Ukraine are investments in their own security," the head of the Presidential Administration noted.

Regarding the US and Ukraine's future relations with President Donald Trump, Budanov noted that the US is Ukraine's ally, regardless of who is president.

"America is our ally, regardless of who is president. In this sense, Donald Trump continues the fundamental approach of American policy aimed at establishing peace and ending aggression. We are grateful to him for his efforts, which made it possible to start peace talks. I am confident that this approach will be strengthened in the future," Budanov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, previously noted that the Russian delegation did not raise the issue of elections in Ukraine during the negotiations in Geneva. The main issue remains the territories.

Another round of negotiations ended in Geneva on Thursday. The work took place in two formats – separately with the American side and a trilateral meeting with the participation of the US and Switzerland.

The next peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi in early Ma ch.

