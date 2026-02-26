403
Syrian Army Defuses Car Bomb in Aleppo
(MENAFN) A bomb disposal team from the Syrian army successfully neutralizes a car bomb on Wednesday in Aleppo, as stated by reports.
The Syrian Defense Ministry said a vehicle loaded with explosives was discovered in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, prompting immediate security measures in the surrounding area. A specialized bomb disposal unit was sent to the scene to manage the threat.
The ministry added that the vehicle, reportedly rigged for detonation, was safely destroyed in a controlled operation carried out by the team, preventing potential casualties and damage.
