UN Holds Third Inter-Ministerial Meeting on Western Sahara in Washington
(MENAFN) The third co-chaired inter-ministerial meeting on Western Sahara since January took place in Washington, the UN announced Wednesday.
“I can tell you that, in close partnership with the United States, as penholder on Western Sahara in the Security Council, Staffan de Mistura, the personal envoy of the secretary general for Western Sahara, co-chaired negotiations in Washington. That was on 23-24 February,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news briefing.
He added, “That was co-chaired with Ambassador Michael Waltz, the permanent representative of the US, with vital support from the Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs to the US President, Massad Boulos. This was the third co-chaired inter-ministerial meeting on Western Sahara since January.”
Dujarric noted that “negotiations saw in-depth discussions, taking as a basis Morocco’s autonomy proposal, as per Security Council 2797.”
“This is encouraging, and significant work will still be required, including on the key issue of self-determination for the people of Western Sahara, to reach a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict,” he added.
US envoy Steve Witkoff said in October that his team was working toward an agreement between Morocco and Algeria. Later that month, the UN Security Council adopted a US-backed resolution supporting Morocco's autonomy proposal for Western Sahara.
The dispute over the territory dates back to 1975, after Spain withdrew its colonial administration. Armed conflict erupted between Morocco and the Polisario Front until a 1991 ceasefire. Today, Morocco controls most of the territory and advocates for broad autonomy under its sovereignty, while the Polisario Front seeks a self-determination referendum, supported by Algeria, which hosts refugees from the region.
