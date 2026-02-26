403
Niger Security Forces Foil Terror, Crime Networks in Nationwide Sweep
(MENAFN) Niger’s security forces report that they “neutralize” 17 suspected terrorists and arrest 33 criminals and their accomplices during a series of nationwide anti-terror and anti-crime operations, according to statements from the Integrated Operations Coordination Centre on Wednesday.
Between February 16 and 22, Defense and Security Forces (FDS) conduct military operations across the country under the names Niya, Damissa, and Garkouwa. During these missions, 17 suspected terrorists are neutralized, and 33 criminals are taken into custody. Authorities also seize a large cache of weapons and other contraband.
The recovered materials include 1,098 sticks of dynamite, 48 kilograms of cannabis, roughly 23,250 liters of smuggled fuel, and hundreds of thousands of harmful tablets. “These results weaken the logistical and financial networks of criminal groups,” the statement says, adding that security forces remain determined to maintain pressure nationwide.
The report notes three improvised explosive device (IED) incidents during the week. Specialized teams defuse two devices, while a third detonates without causing casualties, resulting only in minor damage to a military vehicle.
Under Operation Niya, forces respond on February 16 to an alert about armed terrorist elements entering the village of Sirem-Tondikoire on the right bank of the Niger River. The sweep recovers an AK-47 rifle, four loaded magazines, a TYT portable radio, and other items abandoned by fleeing suspects. Livestock stolen by the attackers is also recovered and returned to its owners.
