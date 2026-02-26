403
UK Police Arrest Man After Weapons Enter Manchester Mosque
(MENAFN) UK authorities announced Wednesday that one man has been arrested and another remains at large after reportedly carrying weapons, including an axe and a knife, into Manchester Central Mosque during Tarawih prayers.
Greater Manchester Police said they were called at around 8:40 pm local time on Tuesday after reports that two men had entered the mosque on Upper Park Road and were acting suspiciously.
“Officers swiftly attended the scene and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and possession of class B. He remains in custody for questioning,” the police statement said.
A spokesperson for the mosque noted that the men were carrying bags, one believed to contain an axe and the other a hammer and a knife, according to local reports.
Superintendent Simon Nasim said, “We have swiftly arrested one individual and officers are working to locate the second man. No threats were made and thankfully, no one was injured.”
He emphasized that there is “no place for weapons on our streets” and pledged to ensure all communities can worship safely and go about their daily lives without fear.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed concern over the incident, recognizing that it would be “worrying” for Muslim communities during Ramadan. He noted that the government has provided up to £40 million ($54 million) for extra security at mosques, Muslim schools, and community centers, and pledged continued action to keep communities safe.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated, “There is no place for hatred in our country, and there never will be.”
