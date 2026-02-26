403
Ukraine Launches First Defense Manufacturing Facility in UK
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced on Wednesday that the first Ukrainian military production facility has begun operations in Britain.
Zaluzhnyi shared on Telegram that the plant is part of the Kyiv-based Ukrspecsystems, whose drones he said have “long proven their effectiveness in high-tech warfare.”
Describing the UK-based production as a move with “deep strategic logic,” Zaluzhnyi said it aims to expand joint capabilities and establish a secondary “resilience circuit that guarantees the continuity of production.”
“We are keeping engineering expertise in Ukraine while integrating manufacturing into the UK defense space. We are creating a new quality of partnership, when allies not only support each other, but also form a common industrial security base,” he added.
Ukrspecsystems had announced in September that it was expanding to the UK under the 1Force consortium, which includes Eagle Eye Innovations Ltd and Digital Concepts Engineering Ltd.
The company stated that the move “strengthens the UK’s sovereign drone program while securing Ukraine’s supply chains, accelerating R&D, and ensuring NATO-standard interoperability.”
