Japan Calls for Immediate Release of Its Citizen Held in Iran
(MENAFN) Japan on Wednesday urged Iran to free a Japanese national who has been held in custody since last month.
Speaking to reporters without revealing the individual’s identity, Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said that Tokyo “is demanding the person's early release.”
The citizen was reportedly detained by Iranian authorities on Jan. 20, according to Ozaki. The announcement follows reports that the Tehran bureau chief of Japan’s public broadcaster had also been arrested and is being held at Evin Prison in the Iranian capital, as stated by media sources.
Iranian authorities have not publicly commented on the detention.
Ozaki confirmed that the Japanese government has been “in touch with the detained national and the family, while providing necessary support.”
Regarding its staff member, public broadcaster stated: “We always prioritize the safety of our staff members, and there is nothing we can answer at this moment.”
