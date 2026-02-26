403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China’s Xi Calls for Stronger, Innovative Partnership with Germany
(MENAFN) China’s President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday that the two nations should be “reliable and innovative” partners, highlighting the importance of close collaboration amid global shifts.
The remarks came during a meeting in Beijing, marking the start of Merz’s first two-day official visit to China.
“The international landscape is undergoing the most profound transformations since the end of WW-II,” Xi said, as reported by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.
Xi emphasized that “The greater changes and turbulence the world faces, the more important it is for our two countries to enhance strategic communication, strengthen strategic mutual trust and work for new progress in (the) China-Germany all-around strategic partnership.”
He noted that China and Germany, being the world’s second and third largest economies, hold bilateral relations that carry “a significant impact on Europe and the world.”
Referring to rapid global developments, Xi added that China and Germany “should tackle challenges together and pursue a shared future” as unprecedented changes continue to accelerate.
The remarks came during a meeting in Beijing, marking the start of Merz’s first two-day official visit to China.
“The international landscape is undergoing the most profound transformations since the end of WW-II,” Xi said, as reported by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.
Xi emphasized that “The greater changes and turbulence the world faces, the more important it is for our two countries to enhance strategic communication, strengthen strategic mutual trust and work for new progress in (the) China-Germany all-around strategic partnership.”
He noted that China and Germany, being the world’s second and third largest economies, hold bilateral relations that carry “a significant impact on Europe and the world.”
Referring to rapid global developments, Xi added that China and Germany “should tackle challenges together and pursue a shared future” as unprecedented changes continue to accelerate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment