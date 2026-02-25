Sri Lankan Company DRUERA Launches World's First Pure Ceylon Cinnamon Tea Bag, Now Shipping To 150 Countries

MENAFN - GetNews)



"We wanted to give people the cleanest possible way to enjoy Ceylon cinnamon every day -- a tea bag made from Alba cinnamon, tested for safety, and shipped fresh from Sri Lanka within days of harvest"DRUERA, a family-owned Sri Lankan spice company, created the first pure Alba-grade Ceylon cinnamon tea bag in 2019. The product ships to more than 150 countries and is supported by published independent heavy-metal test results.

Delaware, United States - February 25, 2026 - In 2019, a family-owned spice company based on a single farm in Kalawana, Sri Lanka introduced a product the specialty food industry had not seen before. DRUERA created a fully biodegradable pyramid tea bag filled entirely with Alba-grade Ceylon cinnamon, the rarest grade of true cinnamon, with no tea leaves, no fillers, and no blends. Six years on, the product is DRUERA's best-selling item and ships to customers in more than 150 countries.

Before the 2019 launch, cinnamon tea meant either a flavored tea blend with cinnamon extract or loose cinnamon bark steeped in hot water. Neither offered the purity or convenience that health-conscious consumers were looking for.

DRUERA's founder, Mike de Livera, addressed that gap by filling a biodegradable pyramid bag with 100% Alba-grade Ceylon cinnamon, hand-harvested from the same family farm the company has sourced from since 2005.

"We wanted to give people the cleanest possible way to enjoy Ceylon cinnamon every day -- a tea bag made from Alba cinnamon, tested for safety, and shipped fresh from Sri Lanka within days of harvest." -- Mike de Livera, Founder, DRUERA

The tea bag format offers a measurable safety benefit beyond convenience. Research indicates that brewing whole cinnamon bark draws flavor compounds into the liquid while the majority of coumarin stays bound in the bark and is not consumed. Coumarin, a compound found naturally in cinnamon, is associated with liver toxicity at high doses and is present at substantially higher concentrations in Cassia cinnamon than in Ceylon varieties. Brewing whole bark instead of consuming ground powder reduces the amount of coumarin a person ingests.

Heavy metal contamination in ground spices is an active public health concern. Since March 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued alerts covering 18 brands of ground cinnamon, with lead levels measured between 2.03 and 10.7 parts per million. Investigations have found that heavy metal compounds are sometimes added to ground powders to increase weight -- a form of adulteration that is more difficult to carry out with whole bark. When cinnamon is brewed rather than consumed as powder, heavy metal particles are also more likely to remain in the tea bag rather than being ingested.

DRUERA tests every harvest three to four times per year through an independent third-party laboratory and publishes the results on its website. Results from July 2025 show non-detectable levels of lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury across all four heavy metals tested. Lab reports are available at druera/blogs/ceylon-cinnamon-and-health/the-hidden-danger-of-lead-in-cinnamon.

The tea bags contain only Alba-grade cinnamon, the thinnest and most delicate quills from any harvest. Less than 1% of a typical Ceylon cinnamon harvest qualifies as Alba. The bags are fully biodegradable pyramid bags with no plastics, no staples, and no glue. DRUERA does not store cinnamon in overseas warehouses. Every order is packed at the source in Sri Lanka and shipped directly to the customer within days of harvest.

Since its launch, the pure Ceylon cinnamon tea bag has become DRUERA's best-selling product. The company has collected over 4,200 verified reviews at a 4.9-out-of-5-star average across its product range. DRUERA ships to more than 150 countries, with its primary markets in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and the Middle East. The product page is available at druera/products/pure-ceylon-cinnamon-tea-bags.

About DRUERA

DRUERA is a family-owned online retailer of Ceylon cinnamon, spices, and tea, founded in 2005 and based in Sri Lanka. All products are sourced from a single farm in Kalawana and shipped directly to customers worldwide. In 2019, DRUERA launched the world's first pure Ceylon cinnamon tea bag. The company serves customers in more than 150 countries. Website: druera.