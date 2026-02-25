MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Algerian state-owned company EPE Alviar SPA has launched an international tender for the purchase of one million sheep for slaughter. Suppliers of the animals must comply with the Arab country's sanitary requirements and deliver them to Algerian ports by the deadline of May 20.

According to the notice issued by Alviar, prices must be submitted for lots ranging from 50,000 to 200,000 sheep and remain valid for 20 days. The buyer sets as conditions for supply, preferably males, with a maximum allowed percentage of 20% females, and animals weighing between 35 and 65 kilograms, aged between six and 24 months.

Some of the documents required for the shipment and delivery of the sheep include invoice, certificate of origin, health documents, ports of origin and destination, identification, vessel departure and arrival dates, and a description and number of tagged animals. Deliveries can be made to the ports of Ghazaouet, Oran, Mostaganem, Ténès, Algiers, Bejaia, Jijel, Skikda, and Annaba.

The tender notice and technical information in French and English are available in this document. Proposals should be sent to this email.

Read more:

Brazil's Ceará invests in halal goat, sheep meat

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Luiz Gonzaga Pinto de Queiroz/Embrapa

The post Algeria to buy one million sheep appeared first on ANBA News Agency.