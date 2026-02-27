Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kejriwal's Dare To PM Modi After Clearance In Excise Case: 'Hold Delhi Elections Again, I Will Leave Politics If...'

Kejriwal's Dare To PM Modi After Clearance In Excise Case: 'Hold Delhi Elections Again, I Will Leave Politics If...'


2026-02-27 07:00:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Following the acquittal in the liquor scam case, AAP national convener and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct fresh Delhi elections and promised to leave politics if the BJP secures over 10 seats.

“ I challenge Modi ji to hold elections in Delhi again. I can say with confidence that if they get more than 10 seats, I will leave politics,” ANI quoted Kejriwal, who was addressing a press conference on Friday.

Watch video -

(More to come...)

MENAFN27022026007365015876ID1110798491



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search