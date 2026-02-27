Kejriwal's Dare To PM Modi After Clearance In Excise Case: 'Hold Delhi Elections Again, I Will Leave Politics If...'

“ I challenge Modi ji to hold elections in Delhi again. I can say with confidence that if they get more than 10 seats, I will leave politics,” ANI quoted Kejriwal, who was addressing a press conference on Friday.

