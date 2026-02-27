403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kejriwal's Dare To PM Modi After Clearance In Excise Case: 'Hold Delhi Elections Again, I Will Leave Politics If...'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Following the acquittal in the liquor scam case, AAP national convener and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct fresh Delhi elections and promised to leave politics if the BJP secures over 10 seats.
“ I challenge Modi ji to hold elections in Delhi again. I can say with confidence that if they get more than 10 seats, I will leave politics,” ANI quoted Kejriwal, who was addressing a press conference on Friday.
Watch video -
(More to come...)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment