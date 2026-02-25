Investornewsbreaks Nextplat Corp. (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) Reports Expected Sequential Q4 Improvement And Margin Expansion Outlook

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) announced preliminary expectations for sequential improvement in key financial and operational metrics for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared with the third quarter, reflecting progress from its strategic business refocusing initiatives and increased contribution from higher-margin revenue streams. The company expects fourth-quarter 340B revenue to rise more than 90% sequentially, with total prescription volume increasing approximately 7%, alongside stable consolidated gross margin and projected margin expansion of 20%-25% in the first quarter of 2026 as higher-margin contracted services grow. Management also cited anticipated reductions in annual operating expenses through structural cost initiatives, solid liquidity with approximately $13 million in cash, $15 million in working capital and zero unsecured debt as of year-end, and continued momentum into early 2026 supporting expectations for meaningful reductions in operating losses by the end of the second quarter. The company expects to file its Form 10-K on or before March 31, 2026 and host an earnings conference call.

About NextPlat Corp.

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

