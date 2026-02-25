MTFX Helps Canadian Businesses Cut International Payment Costs By 5% In 2026

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > MTFX study shows international payments and FX margins cost Canadian businesses thousands annually due to hidden fees and poor rate transparency.

Toronto, Canada | Feb 24, 2026 - MTFX Group reports that Canadian small and mid-sized businesses using its international payment solutions reduced total cross-border payment costs by an average of 5% in 2026, delivering measurable savings at a time when margins remain under pressure.

The findings are based on anonymized transaction data from Canadian SMEs across manufacturing, e-commerce, logistics, professional services, and technology. The analysis compared clients' historical bank-based payment activity with post-onboarding performance using MTFX's FX and international payment solutions, capturing changes in exchange rate margins, transaction fees, and settlement efficiency.

According to the data, the average SME sending regular international payments saved between CAD 22,000 and CAD 74,000 annually after switching from traditional bank wires. These savings were primarily driven by reduced FX margins, fewer intermediary bank deductions, and improved rate visibility, rather than changes in payment volume or destination.

The study shows that traditional bank FX margins continued to average between 2.5% and 4.0% on international payments in 2026, often embedded within exchange rates and not disclosed separately. By contrast, businesses using specialist FX pricing benefited from tighter spreads closer to interbank rates, allowing even modest percentage improvements to compound into significant annual cost reductions.

SMEs were found to benefit most from the cost-saving impact. Unlike large corporates with dedicated treasury teams, smaller businesses often lack the internal resources to actively manage currency exposure. As a result, FX costs can quietly erode profitability as international activity grows. The data shows that businesses making frequent payments in USD, EUR, and GBP saw the fastest and most consistent savings once FX margins were reduced.

Beyond direct cost reductions, the analysis highlights secondary financial benefits. Businesses reported improved cash flow predictability, fewer payment delays, and greater confidence in supplier pricing once FX costs became more transparent. This allowed many SMEs to better forecast expenses, negotiate contracts, and avoid the need to build additional FX buffers into pricing.

“International payment costs are one of the most overlooked expenses for Canadian SMEs,” said a spokesperson for MTFX Group.“Our data shows that even a 5% reduction in total payment costs can translate into meaningful gains for businesses operating on tight margins, especially those scaling internationally.”

With global trade, cross-border hiring, and overseas supplier relationships continuing to expand in 2026, the study suggests that payment efficiency is becoming a competitive advantage rather than an administrative detail. MTFX notes that businesses taking a proactive approach to FX pricing and payment structure were better positioned to protect margins and support sustainable growth.

MTFX Group is a Canadian foreign exchange and international payments provider serving businesses and individuals nationwide. The company focuses on transparent FX pricing, efficient global payment solutions, and tools designed to help Canadian businesses reduce costs and manage international currency exposure.



