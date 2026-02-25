New Slate Of Officers And Board Members Elected At Energeo's 55Th Annual Membership Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EnerGeo Alliance also elected the new Chairman. Forrest Burkholder, President & CEO of SAExploration, will guide the Board's strategic direction.

Houston, TX, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, EnerGeo Alliance successfully concluded its 55th Annual Membership Meeting, during which members elected new directors and officers.

The officers elected to one-year terms (2026-2027) are: Forrest Burkholder (President & CEO, SAExploration), Chairman (1st year); Carel Hooijkaas (EVP, Marine Data Acquisition, TGS), Vice Chairman (1st year); Andrea Lovatini (Vice President, Exploration Data and Geosolutions, SLB), Past Chairman (1st year); Marshall Herring (Independent CPA), Treasurer; Tana Pool (TGS), Legal Secretary; Nikki Martin (EnerGeo Alliance), President & CEO.

Andrea Lovatini (SLB), Irene Waage Basili (Shearwater), and Yuan Quanshe (COSL) have been elected directors for 2-year terms (2026-2028).

The slate of directors for 2026-2027 is: Luo Junchao (BGP Inc., CNCP); Yuan Quanshe (COSL); Joe Dryer (Fairfield Geotechnologies); Bryan Dempsey (PXGEO); Forrest Burkholder (SAExploration); Alan Hopping (Searcher); Irene Waage Basili (Shearwater); Andrea Lovatini (SLB); Carel Hooijkaas (TGS); Dechun Lin (Viridien); Reena Ramcharitar (Shearwater) – Ex Officio, Americas Chair; Paul Rheinberg (Viridien) – Ex Officio, Asia-Pacific Chair; Zuo Xu (Viridien) – Ex Officio, EAME Chair; Emmi Sanchez Vargas (SLB) – Ex Officio, Global New Ventures Chair; Phil Bigg (BGP Inc., CNPC) - Ex Officio, HSSE Chair; and Tana Pool (TGS) - Ex Officio, Legal Chair.

EnerGeo Alliance's virtual Annual Membership Meeting was opened by Past Chairman Andrea Lovatini's annual review and global industry outlook. He emphasized that the increasing demand for energy will make exploration more critical than ever, echoing the meeting's theme, "Driving Energy Exploration Forward."

Dustin Van Liew, SVP of Global Policy, and Dr. Alex Loureiro, Scientific Director of EnerGeo, then provided an in-depth assessment of the trends, risks, and opportunities shaping the 2026 global energy landscape. They highlighted the impact of EnerGeo's recent engagements in the United States, South Africa, and Brazil, and introduced resources to support member engagement with governments worldwide, including the newly released Model Policy & Regulatory Framework for Offshore Energy Exploration.

President & CEO Nikki Martin followed with a comprehensive overview of strategic priorities, actions, and accomplishments.



“I am pleased to announce our new Chairman, along with the directors, officers, and committee leadership for the year. Their guidance will be essential as EnerGeo continues to deliver value to our members in a rapidly evolving global energy landscape. As global demand grows, the energy geoscience and exploration industry plays an increasingly critical role, and EnerGeo will continue to support our members by progressing policies, prioritizing people, and pivoting perceptions.

Driving Exploration Forward means serving as a trusted voice for the exploration industry, providing global scientific and policy expertise, advancing evidence-based policies, delivering exclusive insights and resources, protecting our members' freedom to operate, and making a meaningful impact globally. Together, we are Making Energy Possible, and we are proud to be on this journey with our members,” said Nikki Martin, EnerGeo Alliance President & CEO.

About EnerGeo Alliance

EnerGeo Alliance is the global trade alliance for the energy geoscience and exploration industry, representing the companies that discover, develop, and deliver energy to the world.

With over 50 years of trusted scientific expertise and data-driven advocacy, we work globally to advance informed, science-based government policies and responsible energy exploration, production, and operations.

Together, we are Making Energy Possible.

