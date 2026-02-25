Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Says Baghdad Airport Closure Due To 'Technical Problem'

2026-02-25
Dhaka: Iraq's transport ministry said on Wednesday, February 25, a temporary shutdown of Baghdad International Airport was caused by an“emergency technical problem,” denying reports of any security threat.

The closure prompted speculation on social media, but officials stressed that the halt in operations was purely technical and repairs were already underway.

Ministry spokesman Maytham Alsafi said the fault required“immediate precautionary action,” adding that technical teams had begun assessments and repairs.

He said the airport would reopen“within hours” once maintenance work and final checks were completed.

Alsafi rejected claims of domestic or foreign security risks behind the closure, calling the reports baseless and urging media outlets to verify information through official channels.

