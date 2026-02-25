Aluminum Extrusion Market Worth $166.65 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 7.0%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The demand for aluminum extruded products is on the rise due to the growing need in various applications in the construction & infrastructure, automotive & mass transport, electrical & electronics, machinery & equipment, and other end-use industries. The market is also expected to benefit from technological advancements in aluminum extrusion manufacturing processes.

Browse in-depth TOC on“Aluminum Extrusion Market”

150 - Market Data Tables

80 – Figures

250 - Pages

List of Key Players in Aluminum Extrusion Market:

Jindal Aluminum Limited (India)Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India)Alcoa Corporation (US)Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (China)RUSAL (Russia)Century Aluminum Company (US)Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway)Constellium (France)Kaiser Aluminum (US)Hammerer Aluminum Industries (Austria)Banco Aluminium Private Limited (India)Maan Aluminium Limited (India)Shenzhen Oriental Turdo Ironwares Co., Ltd. (China)ETEM (Greece)Alom Group (India)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Aluminum Extrusion Market:

Rising demand from automotive sectorHigh energy consumptionAdvanced manufacturing technologiesRaw material cost volatility

Key Findings of the Study:



The hollow profiles segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the aluminum extrusion market during the forecast period.

6xxx alloy grade is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The mill-finished segment is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period.

The construction & infrastructure end-use industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing end user in the aluminum extrusion market. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product, the aluminum extrusion market has been segmented into solid profiles, semi-hollow profiles, and hollow profiles. These products are further segmented into product forms like rods & bars, angles & channels, beams, window-frames & track systems, C-shaped profiles, and pipes & tubes. During the forecast period, the solid profiles segment is expected to dominate the aluminum extrusion market due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and manufacturing growth in regions like Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Based on alloy grade, the aluminum extrusion market has been segmented into different alloy grades, such as 6xxx, 1xxx, 5xxx, and other grades. Other grades include grades like 2xxx, 3xxx, and 7xxx. 6xxx alloy grade is expected to have the largest market share in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. The demand for 6xxx aluminum alloy grades is rising due to their excellent balance of strength, corrosion resistance, formability, and extrudability, making them ideal for high-volume applications in key industries.

Based on surface finish, the aluminum extrusion market has been segmented into mill-finished, anodized, and powder-coated. The mill-finished segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand is due to their cost-effectiveness, versatility, and suitability for further processing in key industries like construction and automotive.

Based on end-use industry, the aluminum extrusion market has been segmented into construction & infrastructure, automotive & mass transport, electrical & electronics, machinery & equipment, and other end-use industries. Other end-use industries include consumer goods, packaging, and specialized manufacturing such as aerospace. The construction & infrastructure end-use industry dominated the aluminum extrusion market in 2024. Customizable profiles offer superior aesthetics, weather resistance, and lightweight advantages over steel, supporting complex architectural features in commercial and residential projects.

Based on region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global aluminum extrusion market. The Asia Pacific market mainly includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific has the presence of leading aluminum extrusion manufacturers, such as Jindal Aluminum Limited (India), Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India), Banco Aluminium Private Limited (India), Maan Aluminium Limited (India), and Shenzhen Oriental Turdo Ironwares Co., Ltd. (China). These companies are responsible for several international collaborations and partnerships, contributing to a considerable regional market share in the global aluminum extrusion market.

Major players operating in the aluminum extrusion market include Jindal Aluminum Limited (India), Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India), Alcoa Corporation (US), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (China), RUSAL (Russia), Century Aluminum Company (US), Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway), Constellium (France), Kaiser Aluminum (US), Hammerer Aluminum Industries (Austria), Banco Aluminium Private Limited (India), Maan Aluminium Limited (India), Shenzhen Oriental Turdo Ironwares Co., Ltd. (China), ETEM (Greece), and Alom Group (India), among others. These companies are active in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions, catering to the requirements of clients. These companies have an established market presence with robust business strategies. These companies are currently establishing their logistical channels in the regions they operate to increase the supply of aluminum extruded products.

Kaiser Aluminum (US)

Kaiser Aluminum is a North America-based aluminum producer with more than 78 years of experience in delivering high-quality, innovative, and highly engineered aluminum solutions. It was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Kaiser Aluminum operates 13 specialized production facilities across North America, manufacturing a broad portfolio of value-added plate, sheet, coil, and extruded products, including rod, bar, tube, forging stock, and wire. Serving aerospace, packaging, general engineering, and automotive end markets, the company is recognized for its strong problem-solving capabilities, advanced manufacturing expertise, and dedicated research and development centers that drive continuous innovation, process efficiency, and performance enhancement.

Browse Adjacent Markets Mining, Minerals and Metals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: