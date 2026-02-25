Aluminum Extrusion Market Worth $166.65 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 7.0%, Says Marketsandmarketstm
Browse in-depth TOC on“Aluminum Extrusion Market”
150 - Market Data Tables
80 – Figures
250 - Pages
List of Key Players in Aluminum Extrusion Market:Jindal Aluminum Limited (India) Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India) Alcoa Corporation (US) Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (China) RUSAL (Russia) Century Aluminum Company (US) Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway) Constellium (France) Kaiser Aluminum (US) Hammerer Aluminum Industries (Austria) Banco Aluminium Private Limited (India) Maan Aluminium Limited (India) Shenzhen Oriental Turdo Ironwares Co., Ltd. (China) ETEM (Greece) Alom Group (India)
Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Aluminum Extrusion Market:Drivers: Rising demand from automotive sector Restraint: High energy consumption Opportunity: Advanced manufacturing technologies Challenge: Raw material cost volatility Get Sample Pages:
Key Findings of the Study:
- The hollow profiles segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the aluminum extrusion market during the forecast period. 6xxx alloy grade is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, in terms of value. The mill-finished segment is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period. The construction & infrastructure end-use industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing end user in the aluminum extrusion market. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on product, the aluminum extrusion market has been segmented into solid profiles, semi-hollow profiles, and hollow profiles. These products are further segmented into product forms like rods & bars, angles & channels, beams, window-frames & track systems, C-shaped profiles, and pipes & tubes. During the forecast period, the solid profiles segment is expected to dominate the aluminum extrusion market due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and manufacturing growth in regions like Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe.
Based on alloy grade, the aluminum extrusion market has been segmented into different alloy grades, such as 6xxx, 1xxx, 5xxx, and other grades. Other grades include grades like 2xxx, 3xxx, and 7xxx. 6xxx alloy grade is expected to have the largest market share in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. The demand for 6xxx aluminum alloy grades is rising due to their excellent balance of strength, corrosion resistance, formability, and extrudability, making them ideal for high-volume applications in key industries.
Based on surface finish, the aluminum extrusion market has been segmented into mill-finished, anodized, and powder-coated. The mill-finished segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand is due to their cost-effectiveness, versatility, and suitability for further processing in key industries like construction and automotive.
Based on end-use industry, the aluminum extrusion market has been segmented into construction & infrastructure, automotive & mass transport, electrical & electronics, machinery & equipment, and other end-use industries. Other end-use industries include consumer goods, packaging, and specialized manufacturing such as aerospace. The construction & infrastructure end-use industry dominated the aluminum extrusion market in 2024. Customizable profiles offer superior aesthetics, weather resistance, and lightweight advantages over steel, supporting complex architectural features in commercial and residential projects.Get Customization on this Report:
Based on region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global aluminum extrusion market. The Asia Pacific market mainly includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific has the presence of leading aluminum extrusion manufacturers, such as Jindal Aluminum Limited (India), Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India), Banco Aluminium Private Limited (India), Maan Aluminium Limited (India), and Shenzhen Oriental Turdo Ironwares Co., Ltd. (China). These companies are responsible for several international collaborations and partnerships, contributing to a considerable regional market share in the global aluminum extrusion market.
Major players operating in the aluminum extrusion market include Jindal Aluminum Limited (India), Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India), Alcoa Corporation (US), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (China), RUSAL (Russia), Century Aluminum Company (US), Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway), Constellium (France), Kaiser Aluminum (US), Hammerer Aluminum Industries (Austria), Banco Aluminium Private Limited (India), Maan Aluminium Limited (India), Shenzhen Oriental Turdo Ironwares Co., Ltd. (China), ETEM (Greece), and Alom Group (India), among others. These companies are active in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions, catering to the requirements of clients. These companies have an established market presence with robust business strategies. These companies are currently establishing their logistical channels in the regions they operate to increase the supply of aluminum extruded products.
Kaiser Aluminum (US)
Kaiser Aluminum is a North America-based aluminum producer with more than 78 years of experience in delivering high-quality, innovative, and highly engineered aluminum solutions. It was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Kaiser Aluminum operates 13 specialized production facilities across North America, manufacturing a broad portfolio of value-added plate, sheet, coil, and extruded products, including rod, bar, tube, forging stock, and wire. Serving aerospace, packaging, general engineering, and automotive end markets, the company is recognized for its strong problem-solving capabilities, advanced manufacturing expertise, and dedicated research and development centers that drive continuous innovation, process efficiency, and performance enhancement.
Browse Adjacent Markets Mining, Minerals and Metals Market Research Reports & Consulting
Related Reports:Contact Adhesive Market Micro Injection Molding Machine Market Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Anti-Corrosion Coating Market CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM: MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email:... Visit Our Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment