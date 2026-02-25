South Korea To Require Crypto, Stock Influencer Holdings Disclosure



The proposed amendments would compel individuals who repeatedly promote financial products or virtual assets to reveal compensation, and to disclose the assets they hold and their ownership quantities.

Promotional content delivered through publications, online posts, and broadcasts could fall under the disclosure mandate, with criteria to be set by presidential decree.

Financial authorities point to a surge in semi-advisory activity via media channels, citing rising numbers of quasi-investment advisors (QIAB) in Korea-through 2018 to 2024.

International regulators have pursued similar steps: the UK requires pre-approval for promotions; the US has issued penalties for undisclosed endorsements; and EU guidance is shaping expectations for finfluencers across member states. The core aim is to reduce conflicts of interest and improve transparency in online investment promotion, protecting everyday investors from biased or misleading guidance.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking

Market context: The move aligns with broader regulatory attention to online investment promotions as crypto markets remain volatile and retail participation high. Global regulators have intensified scrutiny of finfluencers, signaling a trend toward greater transparency and accountability in digital finance communications.

The Korean initiative reflects a growing concern among policymakers about how information disseminated online can influence investment flows, especially in high-volatility assets like cryptocurrencies. By proposing mandatory disclosures of compensation and holdings, the bill seeks to illuminate potential conflicts of interest that might otherwise go unseen by viewers and readers. Proponents argue that transparent disclosures can help investors distinguish independent analysis from paid promotion, reducing the risk of losses caused by biased recommendations.

Observers note the potential practical impact on content creators and media outlets that cover finance and crypto. If enacted, the rules could require finfluencers to maintain records of sponsorships and assets, and to publish those disclosures in a consistent format. This would add a new compliance dimension to a space already under scrutiny from regulators in other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe, where authorities have moved to curb undisclosed promotions and to sanction misrepresentations. The approach signals a broader move toward harmonizing standards for financial promotions in an era of rapid digital outreach, where impressionable audiences can be reached instantly across platforms.

For investors, the potential changes may improve confidence in online investment content, but they could also reshape the incentives for creators who monetize audiences through endorsements. Critics warn that rigid disclosure regimes might suppress independent commentary or push some analysts to alter how they present opinions to avoid penalties. Yet, the overarching rationale remains straightforward: when opinions carry material financial consequences for large swaths of the public, transparency should be a baseline expectation rather than an optional add-on.

On a global scale, the discussion around finfluencers is not unique to Korea. Regulators in other regions have moved to curb promotional activity that lacks disclosure, with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) requiring pre-approval for financial promotions, while the US SEC and FINRA have pursued enforcement actions tied to undisclosed promotions. In Europe, ESMA guidance circulated through national watchdogs underscores that EU advertising rules apply to digital influencers promoting high-risk assets, including crypto. These international developments provide a backdrop for Korea's draft legislation, suggesting a convergence toward more stringent norms governing online investment communications.

Whatever the final shape of the proposals, the public debate centers on how to balance open information with consumer protection. Lawmakers emphasize reducing conflict of interest when influential online voices sway investment decisions, while critics warn against stifling legitimate commentary or imposing overly burdensome reporting requirements. The conversation is likely to evolve as presidential decrees clarify the scope of the disclosures and as regulatory bodies outline enforcement mechanisms for violations.



Clarification of the presidential decree criteria that will define when disclosures are required for finfluencers.

A timeline for the legislative process in the National Assembly, including committee review and potential amendments.

Regulatory guidance from the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service detailing how disclosures should be implemented and verified.

Responses from media outlets, content creators, and crypto exchanges about how the new rules could affect promotional practices. Comparative developments in other jurisdictions, particularly updates to FCA guidance, SEC/FINRA actions, and ESMA-adopted standards that may influence Korea's final approach.



Herald Business report on amendments to Korea's Capital Market and Financial Investment Business Act and the Act on the Protection of Virtual Asset Users.

Financial Supervisory Service data on quasi-investment advisors (QIAB) activity trends from 2018 to 2024.

UK Financial Conduct Authority guidance on pre-approval for financial promotions.

US Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA enforcement actions related to undisclosed promotions. European guidance via ESMA on finfluencer advertising and crypto promotions (as cited in regional reporting).

What to watch next

Sources & verification

South Korea is intensifying its regulatory focus on the voices that guide retail investors toward or away from financial assets, including virtual currencies. The leadership plan, steered by lawmaker Kim Seung-won, seeks to codify a formal disclosure regime for individuals who frequently dispense investment recommendations or benefit financially from such endorsements. The core of the proposal rests on two pillars: first, amendments to the Capital Market and Financial Investment Business Act; second, a revision to the Act on the Protection of Virtual Asset Users. In essence, those who act as financial promoters across media-whether in print, online, or on air-would face obligations to reveal compensation and to disclose their asset holdings and positions. The presidential decree would specify the criteria that trigger those disclosures, ensuring that the rules are not uncoupled from real-world practices in media and marketing.

The motivation behind the plan, according to the policy discourse, is to curb conflicts of interest that may arise when highly influential individuals shape public opinion about investments without full transparency. Kim is quoted as underscoring the risk that fin-influencers can disseminate inappropriate guidance and create unpredictable outcomes for ordinary investors. The approach aims to temper the influence wielded by these figures by making their financial incentives transparent, thereby helping the public assess the reliability of the information they encounter online.

Beyond Korea's borders, the global regulatory canvas is moving toward similar aims. In the United Kingdom, the FCA's stance is to require pre-approval for financial promotions, a model designed to prevent misleading or underinformed pitches. In the United States, the SEC and FINRA have pursued penalties tied to undisclosed endorsements, signaling that regulators continue to elevate scrutiny of online investment recommendations. Within Europe, ESMA guidance circulated by national authorities points to a broad application of EU advertising standards to finfluencers, including those active in crypto markets. These cross-border developments shape a regulatory environment in which Korea's draft amendments may find resonance, potentially aligning local rules with international best practices while addressing domestic market dynamics.

The data backdrop in Korea underscores a regulatory imperative. The Financial Supervisory Service notes a surge in organized quasi-investment analysis activity via media channels, with reports of QIAB cases rising from 132 in 2018 to 1,724 in 2024. This trend highlights the scale of promotional content that can influence investor decisions and the corresponding need for clarity about who is paying for such content and what holdings underpin those recommendations. The proposed framework would compel disclosures of compensation and asset ownership, widening the information set available to the public and enabling more informed comparisons across different promotional sources.

As this policy debate unfolds, observers will watch for how the presidential decree and legislative language balance investor protection with the open flow of information that characterizes crypto and finance media. The Korea case could set a precedent for how regulators manage finfluencer activity in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, where rapid dissemination of content intersects with complex financial relationships. While the path from draft bill to law is rarely linear, the implications for advertisers, content creators, exchanges, and everyday investors could be substantial if the final framework demands consistent, verifiable disclosures across channels and formats.

