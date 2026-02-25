PR Council Names 2026 Board As Firms Focus On Transformation And Value Creation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The PR Council announces its 2026 Board of Directors, bringing together agency leaders who will guide the organization's work to help member firms transform how they deliver value, price their services, use AI responsibly, and demonstrate impact to clients.

The PR Council's 2026 Board of Directors is comprised of agency leaders representing a wide range of firm sizes, geographies, and areas of expertise. Newly elected to serve three-year terms:

. Trudy Kremer, Managing Partner, Jackson Spalding

. Judy Lewis, Co-Founder and Partner, Strategic Objectives

. Tim Marklein, Founder and CEO, Big Valley Marketing

. Jonathan Rosen, CEO, Orchestra

. Phil Singer, Founder and CEO, Marathon Strategies

Board members will help guide the PR Council's work focused on:

. Practical AI implementation tied to agency workflows, policies, and services

. Clearer value models and pricing conversations with clients and procurement

. Research and benchmarking that connects agency effort to business outcomes

. Peer communities that support decision-making across roles, firm sizes, and regions

. Certifications and standards that reflect how modern agencies actually operate

The Executive Committee will remain unchanged in 2026, providing continuity as agencies navigate structural shifts in how work is produced, priced, and evaluated. Evan Kraus, President and CEO, APCO Worldwide, will continue as Chair; Craig Buchholz, U.S. CEO, Burson, as Vice Chair; Matt Kucharski, President, Padilla, as Treasurer; and Valarie De La Garza, CEO, Fenton, as Secretary.

Directors continuing their terms include John Fitzpatrick, Managing Partner, Stratacomm; Emily Graham, Chief Equity and Impact Officer, Omnicom; Kirsty Graham, U.S. CEO, Edelman; Jillian Janaczek, Americas CEO, FleishmanHillard; Rodell Mollineau, Co-Founder and Partner, ROKK Solutions; and Alexis Davis Smith, CEO and President, PRecise Communications.

“The decisions agencies are wrestling with are complex,” said Kim Sample, President of the PR Council.“How do we integrate AI in ways that improve our client work? How do we clearly articulate our value to clients and procurement? And how do we upskill and support talent - our most important differentiator? This Board is focused on helping members work through those questions.”

###

About the PR Council

The PR Council is the only association dedicated to supporting agencies with a core competency in earned media. Through a combination of convening, advising and learning opportunities, the PR Council aims to help members - the leaders of 150 of US and Canada's premier global, mid-size, regional and specialty firms - work smarter to build more valued and valuable agencies.