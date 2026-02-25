Tripura CM Stresses Stronger Coordination Among Security Forces To Tighten Vigil Along Bangladesh Border

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Feb 25 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday stressed the need to further strengthen coordination among various security forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura Police, to tighten vigilance along the Bangladesh border.

Addressing the Police Week function at the Manoranjan Debbarma Memorial Stadium on the outskirts of the city, the Chief Minister said that enhanced coordination among security agencies, including the BSF and Tripura Police, is essential to ensure effective security in border villages and to prevent cross-border crimes.

Tripura, which shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country, making the northeastern state highly vulnerable and sensitive to cross-border crimes, smuggling, illegal movements, and migration-related issues.

Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the Tripura Police has been working with distinction in curbing crime, maintaining law and order, conducting anti-drug operations, preventing road accidents, and addressing various public safety concerns.“I firmly believe that in the days ahead, Tripura Police will continue this journey of excellence with dedication, integrity, and professionalism,” he said.

On the occasion of Tripura Police Week 2026, the Chief Minister observed the parade and paid tribute to brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty while performing their responsibilities with courage at different times.

Tripura is one of the leading states in the country in terms of maintaining a better law and order situation, and due to the improved security scenario, tourist footfall has increased significantly in recent years, the Chief Minister stated.

He claimed that the crime rate has been reduced by 8.3 per cent over the past 20 years and that the infrastructure of the police administration across the state has been gradually improved. Saha said that police efforts have been intensified to tackle various cyber crimes, including fake digital arrest cases, and that significant achievements have been made in curbing the drug menace.

Noting that his government has given the police a free hand to deal with all kinds of crimes and law and order situations, the Chief Minister said that there would be absolutely no compromise with criminal activities.

Tripura Police is one of the oldest police forces in India, established 150 years ago during the princely rule in the state, and was awarded the prestigious President's Colour on January 12, 2012, Saha pointed out.

The Chief Minister also flagged off 20 vehicles and 120 two-wheelers for police stations across the state.“We are committed to ensuring better infrastructure facilities for improved public service,” he stated.

On the occasion of the Police Week Parade, the Chief Minister handed over police medals to dedicated police officers and personnel. Wishing the recipients of the police medals, the Chief Minister, in a social media post, said:“My heartfelt congratulations to all for your future endeavours. Your dedication to public service will continue to inspire us all.”