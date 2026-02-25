403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fatal Crash in Donegal Claims Lives of Two Teenagers, Injures Another
(MENAFN) Two teenage boys have died and another has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision in County Donegal, near the border with Northern Ireland, according to reports.
The crash, involving a car and a lorry, occurred in the village of St Johnston, roughly eight miles from Londonderry, at 23:15 local time on Tuesday. One passenger in the car died at the scene, while the second succumbed to injuries at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.
The late-teen driver of the car was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast with serious injuries. No other individuals were reported hurt.
The R236 road remained closed on Wednesday while forensic collision investigators conducted technical examinations. Local diversions have been put in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam or other camera footage from the area between 22:45 and 23:45 to come forward to assist with the investigation.
The crash, involving a car and a lorry, occurred in the village of St Johnston, roughly eight miles from Londonderry, at 23:15 local time on Tuesday. One passenger in the car died at the scene, while the second succumbed to injuries at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.
The late-teen driver of the car was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast with serious injuries. No other individuals were reported hurt.
The R236 road remained closed on Wednesday while forensic collision investigators conducted technical examinations. Local diversions have been put in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam or other camera footage from the area between 22:45 and 23:45 to come forward to assist with the investigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment