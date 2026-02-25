403
Japan Calls on Iran to Free Detained Citizen
(MENAFN) Japan on Wednesday called on Iran to immediately release a Japanese national who has been imprisoned in the Islamic Republic for over a month, as pressure mounts over the case of an alleged media detainee.
Masanao Ozaki, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary, confirmed the detention to reporters without disclosing the individual's identity, stating that Tokyo "is demanding the person's early release."
Ozaki revealed the citizen was apprehended by Iranian authorities on Jan. 20, according to a news agency. The development drew heightened attention after Radio Free Europe — funded by the United States — reported Tuesday that Iran had detained the Tehran bureau chief of Japan's public broadcaster NHK, further alleging the journalist was being held at the notorious Evin Prison in the capital.
Iranian officials have yet to issue any statement addressing the matter.
Despite the diplomatic sensitivity surrounding the case, Ozaki sought to reassure the public, noting the Japanese government has been "in touch with the detained national and the family, while providing necessary support."
NHK, facing mounting questions over the reported detention of one of its senior correspondents, offered little clarity. "We always prioritize the safety of our staff members, and there is nothing we can answer at this moment," the broadcaster said.
