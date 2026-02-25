62 Tribal, Family Disputes Resolved In Jawzjan This Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): About 62 cases of tribal and family disputes have been resolved through mediation and tribal jirgas in northern Jawzjan province during the current solar year, the Department of Borders and Tribal Affairs reported.

Mawlawi Ghulam Nabi Samim, Head of Borders and Tribal Affairs, said in a statement today (Wednesday) that during the solar year 1404, 62 cases involving murder, enmity, ethnic and family disputes were peacefully resolved through the mediation of religious scholars and tribal elders.

He noted that some of these disputes had persisted for up to five decades and, in certain cases, had even resulted in killings.

He added that several tribal meetings were held this year under the banner of“Islamic Brotherhood” to hear people's concerns and explain the directives of the Islamic Emirate leader regarding the prevention of harmful social practices and human trafficking.

These gatherings included the participation of senior officials, religious scholars, and tribal elders in Shiberghan city and various districts of the province.

Sheikh Khairullah Haqqani, Head of the Ulema Council, stated that they address conflicts in coordination with the Directorate of Ethnic Groups and Tribes, and these efforts have strengthened unity and solidarity among the province's ethnic communities.

He emphasized:“Over the past twenty years, we have seen many disputes resolved and transformed into peace. There is strength in unity; when members of an ethnic group and the nation stand together, they can manage problems more effectively and pursue shared goals.”

hz/sa