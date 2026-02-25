403
Iceland Considers Early Referendum to Resume EU Membership Talks
(MENAFN) Iceland is reportedly considering holding a referendum on restarting EU membership negotiations as soon as August, according to sources familiar with the country’s accession plans.
The Nordic nation’s current governing coalition had previously pledged to hold a vote on resuming talks by 2027, after a prior government suspended the process in 2013. Reports indicate that Reykjavík may announce the date for the referendum within weeks due to rising geopolitical uncertainty.
The potential acceleration of EU accession talks comes amid tensions sparked by US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to seize Greenland, Denmark’s autonomous territory. Trump initially refused to rule out using military force to annex the island, prompting turmoil within NATO and drawing European leaders to support Greenland’s refusal to become part of the US.
Last month, Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Reykjavik, former Congressman Billy Long, joked that Iceland, also a NATO member, could become the 52nd US state with himself as governor. The remark sparked outrage in Iceland and led Reykjavík to seek clarification from Washington. Long maintained that his comment was intended as humor.
