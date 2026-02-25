403
New Zealand Imposes Sanctions, Travel Bans on Iranian Officials
(MENAFN) New Zealand announced on Wednesday that it is imposing travel bans and sanctions on several Iranian ministers and officials in response to alleged killings during recent nationwide protests.
Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the restrictions target 40 individuals, including Iran’s Interior Minister, Minister of Intelligence, and Prosecutor-General. He noted that members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are also included.
“Iranians have the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression, and access to information. Those rights have been ruthlessly violated,” Peters said in a statement.
The foreign minister added that New Zealand is acting in coordination with other countries and regional blocs that have imposed sanctions on Iran, including Australia, the US, the UK, Canada, and the European Union. Individuals subject to the travel bans will be barred from entering or transiting through New Zealand.
This marks the fourth set of travel restrictions, with previous rounds targeting 55 Iranian officials over alleged human rights abuses. In addition, New Zealand has sanctioned 29 Iranian individuals and 19 entities for their alleged support of Russia in the war against Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Iran’s presidential office released a report listing 2,986 people killed during anti-government protests that began in late 2025, out of a total of 3,117 deaths recorded during the unrest. The report, issued by the Office of the Presidency, noted that the fatalities included both civilians and security personnel.
