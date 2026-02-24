Senior Research Fellow in Child Disability, The University of Western Australia

Melissa Licari is a Senior Research Fellow in Child Disability at The Kids Research Institute and the School of Psychiatry and Mental Health at the University of New South Wales. She leads an expansive and multidisciplinary program of research focused on understanding and improving outcomes for individuals with neurodevelopmental and neurological conditions that impact movement, including Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD) and Tourette Syndrome. Her work spans clinical characterisation, diagnostic and identification practices, and the design and implementation of evidence-based interventions.

Melissa has led two national surveys to evaluate the state of diagnosis, service access, and support for individuals with DCD and Tourette Syndrome in Australia. The findings have played a critical role in shaping policy conversations, contributing to formal government submissions and guiding the development of publicly available educational and clinical resources. The impact of her DCD advocacy has extended globally, with the Australian model now being adopted and implemented in 10 other countries, forming the foundation of an emerging international advocacy movement.

She serves on the boards of DCD Australia Inc. and the International Society in Research and Advocacy for Developmental Coordination Disorder (ISRA-DCD), where she is a key voice in promoting global efforts to raise awareness and improve care.

Melissa holds an Honours degree in Science and a PhD focused on motor function in children with neurodevelopmental conditions, both from the University of Western Australia. She is also an Accredited Exercise Physiologist (Murdoch University), with more than 15 years of clinical experience in designing and delivering movement-based interventions for children. Over the past decade, she has held academic roles in both teaching and research, contributing significantly to the advancement of evidence-based practice in the field of neurodevelopmental disability.



2018–present Senior Research Fellow, The Kids

2025–present Senior Research Fellow, University of New South Wales 2007–2018 Associate lecturer, The University of Western Australia

