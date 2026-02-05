Uzbekhydroenergo, China's TBEA Ink Deal To Modernize Hydropower Plants

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency)
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5.
Uzbekhydroenergo JSC and China's international energy company TBEA
Co., Ltd. signed cooperation agreements to modernize several
hydropower facilities in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.
Under the terms of the partnership, the parties will undertake
the modernization of HPP-19, HPP-22, and HPP-23, which form part of
the Lower Bozsuv Hydropower Cascade in Uzbekistan's Tashkent
region.
According to Uzbekhydroenergo, the agreements stipulate a
comprehensive upgrade aimed at enhancing the installed capacity,
optimizing overall efficiency, and bolstering the reliability and
operational safety of these hydropower plants. The modernization
process will encompass the renewal of control systems,
technological infrastructure, and other critical components.
Upon completion, the total capacity of the three plants is
projected to increase from 27.4 MW to 32.4 MW, adding 5 MW of
additional generating capacity. This expansion will enable the
plants to produce an additional 52.8 million kWh of electricity
annually.
The project is projected to supply electricity to more than
21,000 households each year, while saving around 17 million cubic
meters of natural gas and over 40,000 tons of coal annually.
