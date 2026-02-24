Associate Lecturer in History, Australian National University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Ruby Ekkel is an Associate Lecturer in History at the Australian National University and the 2026 Australian Religious History Research Fellow at the State Library of New South Wales. Her research focuses on changing attitudes towards animals and the environment, with special attention to the voices of women, and to the contested roles of science and faith.

Ruby completed her PhD at the Australian National University, and has published, taught and presented on topics spanning animal history, environmental history, colonial history and women's history. She was recently awarded the CHASS Future Leaders Writing Prize for an emerging leader under the age of 35 for an outstanding written contribution in the Humanities, Arts or Social Sciences that deepens understanding of Australian society and culture.

–present Associate lecturer, Australian National University

2021 University of St Andrews, Masters of Global, Transnational and Spatial History

ExperienceEducation