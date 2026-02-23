Arrival And Departure Of Some Emirates Flights Delayed Due To Fog At Dubai Airport

PUBLISHED: Tue 24 Feb 2026, 8:08 AM



By: Waheed Abbas



Thick fog blanketed parts of the UAE early on Tuesday, disrupting both road and air traffic. Visibility dropped to just a few hundred metres in some areas of Dubai and SharjahAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Some Emirates flights at Dubai International Airport (DXB) were delayed due to dense fog on Tuesday morning.

“Heavy fog in Dubai on the morning of February 24 has caused the delay of some Emirates flights arriving and departing at Dubai International Airport,” an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Dubai's flagship carrier advised passengers to check the status of their flights on its website for the latest updates.

“Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost importance and will not be compromised,” the statement added.

Khaleej Times has reached out to other airlines and airport authorities for further details.



