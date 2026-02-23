Trump's 15% Tariff Locks In US Volatility Risk For Asia

MENAFN - Asia Times) Asia cannot afford to treat President Donald Trump's new 15% tariff as background noise.

Markets have already delivered a verdict on the tone of this decision. Gold jumped to US$5,133 a troy ounce. The dollar slipped as investors absorbed the implications of a Supreme Court ruling that curtailed earlier trade measures and a White House response that doubled down using the Trade Act of 1974.

Legal friction has, it seems, now become part of the trade equation. The question for Asian economies is whether the US policy framework has become structurally less predictable. Uncertainty, it seems, is the real export from Washington these days.

Asia's growth model remains anchored in trade integration. From semiconductor fabrication in Taiwan and South Korea, to advanced assembly in Vietnam and Malaysia, and high-value components in Japan and Singapore, supply chains are tightly interwoven with US demand.

A flat 15% tariff across trading partners alters pricing power, contract terms and investment allocation decisions in one stroke. Even if the measure lasts only 150 days, the signal it sends extends further.

Corporations don't invest on five-month horizons. If executives conclude that tariff architecture can shift rapidly following judicial setbacks, they adjust long-term production footprints accordingly.

This recalculation would accelerate supply chain fragmentation. China will interpret the move as further validation of its drive for technological autonomy and reduced reliance on US markets.

Beijing's emphasis on domestic semiconductor capability, alternative payment systems and bilateral currency settlement didn't begin this week. This development strengthens the political case for doubling down.

Latest stories Trump-Putin deal could include US investors reopening Nord Stream With three contestants, the globe's New Great Game is on China warns of retaliation as Trump unveils new tariff plan

Taiwan and South Korea sit in a more exposed position. Their semiconductor industries are indispensable to global AI and tech supply chains. Tariffs on finished goods reverberate back through component demand, fabrication volumes and capital expenditure cycles. Margins narrow quickly in hardware manufacturing.

A 15% layer of cost pressure forces strategic repricing or relocation. Southeast Asia faces a paradox. Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand have benefited from earlier US-China trade frictions, as firms diversified production bases.

A broad flat-rate tariff across partners reduces that relative advantage. Supply chain relocation remains possible, but the benefit of simply moving from one Asian jurisdiction to another diminishes when the tariff net widens.

Of course, currency dynamics add complexity. A softer dollar typically supports emerging Asia. Dollar-denominated debt burdens ease. Capital flows often rotate into higher-yielding regional assets when US returns appear less compelling. Recent dollar weakness, therefore, offers some relief to balance sheets.

Relief is not resilience, though. Should tariffs depress US import demand, Asia's export volumes will contract. Stronger regional currencies in this scenario compress competitiveness. Policymakers could find themselves defending growth while simultaneously managing capital inflows and currency appreciation.

Japan's position illustrates the dilemma. The yen often strengthens during episodes of global stress. A firmer yen, while reflecting safe-haven demand, undermines export earnings for a country deeply integrated into global manufacturing chains. Policy calibration becomes delicate.

Financial markets across Asia will not treat this as a one-day event. Tech-heavy indices in Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo are acutely sensitive to AI supply chain disruptions.

Semiconductor fabrication plants require multi-billion-dollar investment cycles and long-term certainty. Tariff volatility reduces clarity around demand projections and, as such, return on capital.

Commodity exporters such as Australia and Indonesia may see short-term support if dollar weakness sustains higher gold and raw material prices. Gold's surge underscores investor appetite for hedges against policy instability.

Even so, commodity cycles are volatile. Relying on dollar softness as a growth engine carries risk.

More consequential is the strategic signal. Legal disputes over executive authority intersecting with trade measures mean that global investors will, naturally, begin to factor institutional friction into sovereign risk assessments. Asian reserve managers, already diversifying incrementally, will not ignore that pattern.

Gold accumulation by central banks across Asia has increased over recent years. Currency swap lines within the region have expanded. Bilateral trade settlement in local currencies has gained traction. None of these moves dethrones the dollar. Each represents marginal diversification. And margins compound.

Trade fragmentation would be the deeper threat. Asia's prosperity over the past three decades rests on globalization and scale efficiencies. Persistent tariff use encourages regionalization and duplication of supply chains. Costs rise, productivity gains slow and inflation becomes structurally stickier.



The Daily Report Start your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly Report A weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories

Sign up for one of our free newsletters

Political leaders across Asia, therefore, face a choice. React tactically to each US policy adjustment, or accelerate strategic diversification of export markets and capital sources.

India, the Middle East and Africa present growing demand centers. Intra-Asian trade frameworks such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership provide institutional scaffolding for deeper regional integration and investment in domestic innovation and consumption reduces reliance on any single external market.

President Donald Trump's tariff may ultimately prove temporary. Congressional dynamics and diplomatic negotiations could reshape its duration or scope, and markets will evaluate those developments in real time.

Asia should draw a longer-term conclusion. US trade policy now carries a higher volatility premium. Legal confrontation and executive action have converged in ways that amplify uncertainty. Export-led economies that depend heavily on a single market are structurally vulnerable in such an environment.

Resilience requires diversification, institutional strength and strategic patience. Asia has demonstrated adaptability before. It will need to do so again, with clearer recognition that policy risk from Washington has become a recurring feature rather than an anomaly.

Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories Or Sign in to an existing accoun

Thank you for registering!

An account was already registered with this email. Please check your inbox for an authentication link.



Share on X (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedI

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Faceboo

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsAp

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddi

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Emai Print (Opens in new window) Prin