China Warns Of Retaliation As Trump Unveils New Tariff Plan

MENAFN - Asia Times) China has warned of possible retaliation after US President Donald Trump signaled new Section 301 investigations that could target Chinese strategic industries, including electric‐vehicle (EV) batteries, rare earths and advanced artificial‐intelligence chips.

The US Supreme Court on February 20 ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize the president to impose such duties. Beijing has urged Washington to scrap unilateral tariffs.

Responding to the decision, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said Monday that Beijing has consistently opposed unilateral tariff increases and reiterated its long-standing view that trade wars produce no winners.

“We are conducting a comprehensive assessment of the Supreme Court ruling,” the spokesperson said.“The unilateral measures taken by the US, including the reciprocal tariffs and fentanyl-related tariffs, not only violate international trade and economic rules but also contravene US domestic law, and they do not serve the interests of any party.”

“We have also noted that the US is preparing to adopt alternative measures, such as trade investigations, in an attempt to maintain tariffs on its trading partners. China will closely monitor these developments and firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” he added.

The spokesperson stressed that cooperation between China and the US benefits both sides while confrontation harms both.

The comments came after the US Supreme Court on February 20 ruled that IEEPA does not authorize the president to impose tariffs. On the so-called Liberation Day last April, Trump invoked the act to levy 10% to 50%“reciprocal” tariffs on major economies. At one point, duties on Chinese goods were raised to 145%, prompting Beijing to retaliate with tariffs of up to 125% on US imports.

The two sides later reached a temporary truce under which Washington reduced its reciprocal tariff to 10% but kept a 10% duty linked to the fentanyl issue. Even so, apart from this 20% IEEPA-based tariff, Chinese exporters have faced average US tariffs of around 25% since the previous trade war began in 2018.

Following the court's ruling on February 20, Trump signed an executive order to impose a new tempoarary 10% tariff on all countries for 150 days by invoking section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to impose temporary surcharges or import restrictions to address balance-of-payments concerns. On February 22, he said the global tariff rate would be increased to 15%.

Trump also directed officials to launch new Section 301 investigations under separate legal authorities that could pave the way for new tariffs.