Defense Forces Strike Russian Missile Division Concentration Area In Crimea, Armed With Bastion Missile Systems
On February 23, the area where the missile division of the 15th Separate Coastal Missile Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet (armed with Bastion missile systems) was concentrated in Crimea was struck. The targets were hit. Enemy losses are being clarified.
In the area of the temporarily occupied Nyzhnia Krynka in the Donetsk region, an ammunition depot of the Russian invaders from the“South” troop group was hit.
Also, in the area of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, a Russian logistics depot was hit.
In addition, in the area of the temporarily occupied Pokrovka in the Mykolaiv region, the command post of the enemy's airborne assault regiment was hit.Read also: Ukraine must not give Russia single millimeter of its territory, says Wałęsa
Russian losses and the final extent of the damage caused are being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces struck two Russian Project 22460 Okhotnik border patrol ships and two Be-12 aircraft in Crimea.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment