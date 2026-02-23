Defense Forces Strike Russian Missile Division Concentration Area In Crimea, Armed With Bastion Missile Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

On February 23, the area where the missile division of the 15th Separate Coastal Missile Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet (armed with Bastion missile systems) was concentrated in Crimea was struck. The targets were hit. Enemy losses are being clarified.

In the area of the temporarily occupied Nyzhnia Krynka in the Donetsk region, an ammunition depot of the Russian invaders from the“South” troop group was hit.

Also, in the area of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, a Russian logistics depot was hit.

In addition, in the area of the temporarily occupied Pokrovka in the Mykolaiv region, the command post of the enemy's airborne assault regiment was hit.

Russian losses and the final extent of the damage caused are being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces struck two Russian Project 22460 Okhotnik border patrol ships and two Be-12 aircraft in Crimea.

Illustrative photo